 

Platinex Announces Appointment of New Director

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt 9PX) (the "Company" or "Platinex") is pleased to announce the appointment of Christophe Vereecke as a director. Mr. Vereecke is a nominee of Treasury Metals Inc. (“Treasury”) as a result of the recent sale of mining claims that are located adjacent to the Company's Shining Tree property, and royalties whereby Treasury became an equity holder of 12.5 million shares and 5 million warrants. The acquisition by Platinex has created the largest combined gold focused property package in the Shining Tree District, Northern Ontario. The Shining Tree property is located on 21km of the Ridout-Tyrrell Deformation Zone which also hosts both IAMGOLD’s Côté Gold gold deposit and Aris Gold’s (formerly Caldas Gold) Juby deposit.

Mr. Vereecke is a businessman and entrepreneur based in Paris, with a background in finance, oil and gas, mine royalties and renewable energy (post mining). As an entrepreneur he has been involved in the startup of several businesses including co-founder and former chief financial officer of Business Oil Platform, a physical oil trading and logistics company operating in Central and Eastern Europe. Mr. Vereecke’s current investment firm specializes in private fund management focused on the extractive industry, mine royalties, precious metals and the diamond markets. He is currently a director of Treasury Metals Inc. since 2015. Mr. Vereecke holds a GG (Graduate Gemologist) from the GIA in USA and an MBA 2 (Wealth Management & Family Office) from Financia Business School in France.

James R. Trusler, President and CEO of Platinex Inc stated, “The acquisition of Treasury’s claims substantially increased the size of Platinex’s Shining Tree holdings abutting the Aris Gold-Juby project and the IMETALS properties. We appreciate the support of Treasury’s nomination and involvement of Christophe as we commence drilling in Shining Tree camp.”

The information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by James R. Trusler, P.Eng., Chairman and CEO of the Company and the Qualified Person for exploration at the Shining Tree property, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ‘Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects’.

