Thryv, Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with Lendio to Help SMBs Secure PPP Loans and Business Financing

For decades, small businesses have struggled with access to capital, and the process of applying for government loans remains challenging for this sector. The new partnership aims to make the loan application experience easier and more accessible to business owners in need of help.

Dallas, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the provider of Thryv software, the end-to-end client experience platform for growing small businesses, today announced a strategic partnership with Lendio, the nation’s leading financial solutions provider for small businesses. The announcement comes at a time when 87 percent of small business owners believe the government should provide more stimulus. With the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) open again , thousands of small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic aim to secure financial assistance in order to keep their businesses running.

Thryv will be adding Lendio to its App Marketplace, a move that enables Thryv subscribers to easily access the Lendio application for PPP loans or standard business financing.

“We are pleased to be adding Lendio to our App Marketplace for the benefit of small businesses across America,” said Gordon Henry, Thryv’s Chief Strategy Officer. “Together we are making it easier for small businesses to access the loans or financing they need. This is particularly important when many small businesses are still suffering due to lockdowns resulting from COVID-19.”

As part of the partnership, Thryv subscribers can apply for a PPP loan through Lendio and get matched with an SBA-approved lender to fund their loan. Alternatively, SMBs can find a variety of business financing options, from lines of credit to equipment financing and more, to fit their specific financial needs.

“Lendio is pleased to be partnered with Thryv to help its small business customers save their American dream,” said Brock Blake, CEO and co-founder of Lendio. “We understand how challenging it has been for small businesses operating on thin margins or having to close their doors entirely. Many have pivoted business models or innovated in other ways to keep their staff employed and their bills paid. PPP loans and other forms of financing are a lifeline to these businesses. Lendio looks forward to helping guide Thryv’s customers through the process of finding the right loan for their business and eliminating as many hurdles as possible to their growth and success.”