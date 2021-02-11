 

Draganfly and Windfall Geotek Advance Testing of Drone-Based AI Solution for Landmine Detection

Los Angeles, CA., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, today announced that it has advanced field testing of the EagleEye land mine detection solution with Windfall Geotek (TSX-V: WIN) (OTCQB: WINKF).

Windfall Geotek is a mining services company and a leader in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced knowledge-extraction techniques since 2005 in the mining sector. This test included joint research, AI development, and engineering support for the development of drones and sensor equipment.

Every day approximately 10 people around the world lose their lives or are maimed due to an anti-personnel mine ("APM"). This means that about 4,200 people are hurt or killed worldwide every year of which 35-42% are estimated to be children. It is estimated that there are between 60-110 million landmines in the ground right now and an equal amount is in stockpiles waiting to be planted or destroyed. Approximately 82 countries around the world are contaminated by APMs. Source: United Nations, Office for Disarmament Affairs.

An estimated US$540,000,000 was spent by industry and government in 2018 to deal with this problem of Landmines and Explosive Remnants of war (identify multiple APM and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in a variety of terrain and contexts). Source: Landmine Monitor Report 2019.

“Since 2020, Draganfly has invested in new capabilities in drone-based magnetometer technology and other remote sensing equipment," commented Dinesh Kandanchatha, Chairman of Windfall Geotek. “The depth of the Draganfly engineering team, drone services group, and expert advisory in public safety was instrumental to get us to these first tests.”

“Windfall Geotek is the industry leader in AI-based digital exploration for mining. We now have the right mixture of equipment and data to move to the commercialization of an advanced AI-based platform to help solve the global problem of landmines," said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “The two companies share a mission of saving lives through technology. These tests are critical to helping create a new solution to this age-old problem. The new and expanded revenue streams for both companies in the Defense sector, Public Safety, and other markets are significant and represent an area where combined offering can excel.”

Wertpapier


