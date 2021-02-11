ACI Worldwide, Inc. To Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking software, announced today that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 on February 25, 2021. Management will host a conference call at 8:30 am EST to discuss these results and forward guidance. Interested persons may access a real-time audio broadcast of the teleconference at http://investor.aciworldwide.com/ or use the following numbers for dial-in participation: US/Canada: (866) 914-7436, International/Local: +1 (817) 385-9117. Please provide your name, the conference name ACI Worldwide, Inc. and conference ID code 4694778.

There will be a replay available for two weeks on (855) 859-2056 for US/Canada and +1 (404) 537-3406 for International/Local dial-In participants.