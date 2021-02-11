ISW Holdings Negotiating Purchase of Additional 300 to 900 Cryptocurrency Miners in Preparation for Phase 3 Expansion in Mining Operations

The Company previously announced that it is currently launching its initial Pod5 Cryptocurrency Mining Pod, a fully self-contained high-PUE mining solution designed, assembled, and installed in partnership with Bit5ive, LLC, (“Bit5ive”) at the Bit5ive 100 MW renewable energy cryptocurrency mining facility in Pennsylvania.

LAS VEGAS, NV, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) (“ISW Holdings” or the “Company”), a global brand management holdings company with commercial operations in Telehealth and Cryptocurrency Mining, is pleased to announce that the Company is currently in negotiations toward the purchase of an additional large number of miners (between 300 and 900) in preparation for its coming Phase 3 expansion in mining volume.

Expansion involves assembling, equipping, and powering up additional Pod5 units, each of which houses 300 miners and is capable of driving roughly $2.9 million in annualized revenues at current cryptocurrency market pricing. Management is targeting the acquisition of 900 new miners capable of equipping three (3) new Pod5 units, which would lead to an additional $8.64 million in annualized revenues from mining activities at current market prices.

As noted in prior Company communications, the Company began a four-phase process last year.

Phase 1 (completed) was about integrating leading design solutions and establishing a supply chain to bring in industry-leading parts and equipment for the Pod5 mining solution.

Phase 2 (completed) was about assembling and shipping its initial Pod5 unit.

Phase 3 (underway) is the mining launch – targeting revenue generation from participation in the Bit5ive Pennsylvania project and expanding its mining activities through additional Pod5 units, each equipped with a full complement of miners, which will drive revenue growth and simultaneously build a track record for the Pod5 Datacenter as a global best-in-class solution for sale to other mining facilities around the world.

Phase 4 will entail a further expansion in total mining capacity and initial sales of Pod5 units, backed by support from the Company’s Bit5ive partnership and the track record that emerges from Phase 3 operations.

“We have managed to stick to the basic framework of our initial plan and timeline despite some inevitable delays related to the pandemic and supply chain issues as well as availability of mining machines,” commented Alonzo Pierce, President and Chairman of ISW Holdings. “We have been able to execute and stay on our path in the larger strategic vision we put in place for our cryptocurrency segment. In line with that vision, we are now ready to invest, expand, and grow, and to start directly capitalizing on the strong investments we made starting in May of last year. This next expansion in firepower is just the start.”