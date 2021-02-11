scPharmaceuticals to Present at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: SCPH), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that have the potential to optimize the delivery of infused therapies, advance patient care, and reduce healthcare costs, today announced that John Tucker, president & chief executive officer, is scheduled to present at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 24 at 11:20 EDT.



A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under “News & Events” in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.scpharmaceuticals.com.