Abaxx advances ESG and carbon markets strategy by leading Series A Financing in AirCarbon Exchange
TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc., (ABXX:NEO) (“Abaxx” or the “Company”), a financial software company, majority shareholder of Abaxx
Singapore Pte. Ltd., the Abaxx Commodity Exchange (“AEX”), and producer of the SmarterMarkets Podcast, is making a strategic investment in AirCarbon Pte. Ltd. Singapore
(“AirCarbon” or “ACX”). A Letter of Intent (“LOI”) was signed between Abaxx and AirCarbon to develop and license software services and explore commodity futures market related services as AirCarbon
advances standardized contracts for carbon offset markets.
Abaxx is working with energy and resource producers, financial institutions, traders and industrial consumers who are increasingly interested in Abaxx’s trading, post trading, and ESG auditing and pricing-differential infrastructure in facilitating their net-zero carbon initiatives. Abaxx is well positioned for this secular growth market with deep commodity market development expertise, investments in market infrastructure, and advanced software architecture designed for interoperability among market actors for the challenges in externality pricing and incentives. Furthermore, this investment will establish Abaxx as a key participant and leader in the efforts to develop a global carbon emissions price, with the ultimate goal of incentivising investment in carbon capture, sequestration and reduction technologies.
Abaxx Strategic Investment and Partnership with AirCarbon
Under the terms of the LOI, Abaxx has a right to subscribe for new shares through two tranches in AirCarbon’s USD $3,000,000 Series-A financing. If both investments are made, Abaxx will realize an equity voting stake of up to 10% in AirCarbon. Abaxx has made the first investment of USD $500,000 through its wholly owned subsidiary Abaxx Technologies Corp. The proposed investment represents an initial step to key relationships to deploy Abaxx's technology in carbon markets. The total Abaxx investment would yield a strategic stake in this Singapore-based OTC market initiative for standardizing and trading global voluntary carbon credits, as well as potential integration into the Abaxx Exchange which will enable the development of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)-related commodity pricing differentials in Abaxx markets. Pursuant to the completion of both tranches of the investment, Abaxx will further negotiate (i) an LOI for ACX to purchase software licenses from Abaxx Technologies, (ii) exclusive partnership on futures clearing when the ACX platform advances beyond the current spot market setup to a regulated futures market anticipated in the next 12 to 18 months. This investment emphasizes Abaxx’s commitment to its home base in Singapore. Since inception, Abaxx has worked closely with and supported the efforts of Enterprise Singapore in establishing the country as the leading financial center of Asia, and the home for critical energy transition marketplaces and financial technology innovation.
