 

Abaxx advances ESG and carbon markets strategy by leading Series A Financing in AirCarbon Exchange

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021, 14:00  |  70   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc., (ABXX:NEO) (“Abaxx” or the “Company”), a financial software company, majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd., the Abaxx Commodity Exchange (“AEX”), and producer of the SmarterMarkets Podcast, is making a strategic investment in AirCarbon Pte. Ltd. Singapore (“AirCarbon” or “ACX”). A Letter of Intent (“LOI”) was signed between Abaxx and AirCarbon to develop and license software services and explore commodity futures market related services as AirCarbon advances standardized contracts for carbon offset markets.

Abaxx is working with energy and resource producers, financial institutions, traders and industrial consumers who are increasingly interested in Abaxx’s trading, post trading, and ESG auditing and pricing-differential infrastructure in facilitating their net-zero carbon initiatives. Abaxx is well positioned for this secular growth market with deep commodity market development expertise, investments in market infrastructure, and advanced software architecture designed for interoperability among market actors for the challenges in externality pricing and incentives. Furthermore, this investment will establish Abaxx as a key participant and leader in the efforts to develop a global carbon emissions price, with the ultimate goal of incentivising investment in carbon capture, sequestration and reduction technologies.

Abaxx Strategic Investment and Partnership with AirCarbon

Under the terms of the LOI, Abaxx has a right to subscribe for new shares through two tranches in AirCarbon’s USD $3,000,000 Series-A financing. If both investments are made, Abaxx will realize an equity voting stake of up to 10% in AirCarbon. Abaxx has made the first investment of USD $500,000 through its wholly owned subsidiary Abaxx Technologies Corp. The proposed investment represents an initial step to key relationships to deploy Abaxx's technology in carbon markets. The total Abaxx investment would yield a strategic stake in this Singapore-based OTC market initiative for standardizing and trading global voluntary carbon credits, as well as potential integration into the Abaxx Exchange which will enable the development of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)-related commodity pricing differentials in Abaxx markets. Pursuant to the completion of both tranches of the investment, Abaxx will further negotiate (i) an LOI for ACX to purchase software licenses from Abaxx Technologies, (ii) exclusive partnership on futures clearing when the ACX platform advances beyond the current spot market setup to a regulated futures market anticipated in the next 12 to 18 months. This investment emphasizes Abaxx’s commitment to its home base in Singapore. Since inception, Abaxx has worked closely with and supported the efforts of Enterprise Singapore in establishing the country as the leading financial center of Asia, and the home for critical energy transition marketplaces and financial technology innovation.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Abaxx advances ESG and carbon markets strategy by leading Series A Financing in AirCarbon Exchange TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Abaxx Technologies Inc., (ABXX:NEO) (“Abaxx” or the “Company”), a financial software company, majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd., the Abaxx Commodity Exchange (“AEX”), and producer of the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable Natural Gas ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
Mesoblast Phase 3 Trial Shows That a Single Injection of Rexlemestrocel-L + Hyaluronic Acid Carrier ...
Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
Extended Stay America Hosts Military Makeover with Montel, Providing a Home Away from Home for a ...
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business ...
SHELL ACCELERATES DRIVE FOR NET-ZERO EMISSIONS WITH CUSTOMER-FIRST STRATEGY
Kinross provides update on development projects and full-year 2020 exploration results
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
Abaxx updates shareholders on first quarter activities in preparation for launch of the Abaxx Exchange

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
3
Abaxx Techn