Abaxx advances ESG and carbon markets strategy by leading Series A Financing in AirCarbon Exchange

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc., (ABXX:NEO) (“Abaxx” or the “Company”), a financial software company, majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd., the Abaxx Commodity Exchange (“AEX”), and producer of the SmarterMarkets Podcast, is making a strategic investment in AirCarbon Pte. Ltd. Singapore (“AirCarbon” or “ACX”). A Letter of Intent (“LOI”) was signed between Abaxx and AirCarbon to develop and license software services and explore commodity futures market related services as AirCarbon advances standardized contracts for carbon offset markets.



Abaxx is working with energy and resource producers, financial institutions, traders and industrial consumers who are increasingly interested in Abaxx’s trading, post trading, and ESG auditing and pricing-differential infrastructure in facilitating their net-zero carbon initiatives. Abaxx is well positioned for this secular growth market with deep commodity market development expertise, investments in market infrastructure, and advanced software architecture designed for interoperability among market actors for the challenges in externality pricing and incentives. Furthermore, this investment will establish Abaxx as a key participant and leader in the efforts to develop a global carbon emissions price, with the ultimate goal of incentivising investment in carbon capture, sequestration and reduction technologies.