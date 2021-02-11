Aleafia Health Launches Sunday Market House of Brands

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTC: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of its new Canadian cannabis portfolio Sunday MarketTM. Under the Sunday Market family are four new distinct brands, each tailored to a specific consumer segment and featuring its own roster of cannabis products.



The four brands will be launched in the adult-use market, with some formats also being made available to patients of Aleafia Health’s medical cannabis subsidiary, Emblem. They will complement Aleafia Health’s existing Symbl adult-use brand and Kin Slips sublingual strips line of products.