Syneos Health Identifies Important Drivers of Change Expected to Disrupt Healthcare

“We enter 2021 energized and humbled by the impact of COVID-19 on the world and the healthcare industry, and in awe of the overwhelming response to this crisis,” said Leigh Householder, Managing Director, Omnichannel Strategy and Trends Editor for Syneos Health. “For a decade, Trends has served as an accelerant to the ongoing ideas, priorities and focus to improving health. We do not see that whiplash of change slowing, and the investments being made to meet the demands of a new approach to health will continue to spark developments.”

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, is pulsing a series of 2021 Health Trends – Speed and Scale in the Great Disruption , offering new insights into the key drivers of growth for the life sciences and health sectors in the year ahead. Syneos Health is now providing its annual predictions in a staged release format, detailing the most significant and actionable trends driving biopharmaceutical growth for the next decade.

As Syneos Health experts continue to monitor and identify trends anticipated to reshape the biopharmaceutical landscape and accelerate growth and impact, four overarching themes emerged as game-changers for patients, healthcare providers, biopharmaceutical companies, and other industry stakeholders:

Shared Commitment to Change: A critical pivot point on how life science innovators are creating – and recognizing – the need for change.

: Healthcare professionals are adapting to both positive as well as negative changes, including anxiety and fatigue. Model Evolution : Experimentation created by disruption that propelled optimized change for improved effectiveness including leveraging tech-enabled, data-driven insights and evaluating the patient provider relationship.

: Experimentation created by disruption that propelled optimized change for improved effectiveness including leveraging tech-enabled, data-driven insights and evaluating the patient provider relationship. Engagement Transformation: An era of interface choice for each of the critical relationships in health with remote care seeing years of growth in a span of just months.

2021 Health Trends – Speed and Scale in the Great Disruption is being pulsed weekly to provide more agile, real-time perspectives, and is available at trends.health.

“At Syneos Health, we are innovating with and for our clients, and driving change in how we deliver integrated clinical and commercial solutions,” added Householder. “Given COVID-19’s disruption, we remain grounded in providing the most relevant solutions, and high-value content, to our customers, patients, vendors and sites as new healthcare dynamics continue to unfold every day.”

