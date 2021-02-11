 
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Strong environment should support growth

SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Strong environment should support growth

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
11.02.2021, 14:08  |  104   |   |   

Strong environment should support growth; Price target up

 

Please note that AlsterResearch publishes MiFID II compliant research only. For a detailed discussion on MiFID II, please visit www.research-hub.de

Strong environment should support growth; PT up Recently brokerage peers raised their guidance on trading volumes and customer growth. This corresponds with reports from L&S Exchange and Tradegate, which show elevated trading volumes and transactions for December, as well as indicating stronger than expected growth in January. Further, customer metrics hint to rising activity and customer growth among younger clientele. This is very much consistent with the current events regarding GameStop. As this hot topic fuels public awareness on stock markets and neo brokers in particular, the trading restrictions set up by competitors like Trade Republic turns Smartbroker even more so into the spotlight, as Smartbroker took a more customer-centric approach allowing continued trading. With regards to the portal business, reports from online advertisers showed strong results driven by recovering retail ad spending. In light of that we expect w:o to deliver a strong finish to FY20E and sustained growth in FY21E. Model adjustments: Given the aforementioned as well as the fresh spotlight on neo brokers we assume higher customer growth for Smartbroker (FY21E: 185k, old: 167k). This should be partially driven by a growing number of younger customers, supported by the envisaged rollout of the new front-end and a new trading app. While margin development for FY21E should remain muted due to product investments and marketing expenses the customer growth will translate in stronger top- and proportionate bottom-line growth. Conclusion: In essence, the environment for w:o looks very supportive and we are strongly confident that the company will leverage on this. We believe that w:o will benefit from continued marketing efforts and planned improvements (modernizing front-end, release of a native app) in terms of dynamic user growth, trading activity, revenues and ultimately earnings growth. This is supported by the profitable portal business where w:o holds a strong market position. Its reach into a homogenous and affluent target group helps promoting its brokerage service and gain market share. Based on our updated valuation models (e.g. DCF and FCF) we arrive at a fair value of EUR 26.00 (old EUR 17.00) reiterating our BUY recommendation.

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Strong environment should support growth Recent market data on trading volumes and reports from exchanges and peers paint the picture of a strong Q4. This is reflected by high market activity and the momentum is expected to remain high. The recent industry news strengthens our confidence that the company will be able to disproportionately benefit from this stellar growth expectations.

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Strong environment should support growth
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Ausgestattet mit den Mitteln zur Beschleunigung des ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: TeamViewer AG - Long-term profiteer of the crisis
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Rational AG - Weak results, challenging outlook
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: CompuGroup Medical - Strong Outlook but already priced in
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Strong environment should support growth
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Ausgestattet mit den Mitteln zur Beschleunigung des ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: TeamViewer AG - Long-term profiteer of the crisis
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Zuschreibung des Blockbusterpotential
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - “Indispensable player on path to commercialize ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Traumhaus AG - Weitere Meilensteine erreicht
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: FCR Immobilien AG - Fokussierung nimmt Fahrt auf
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Social Chain AG - Transaction announced
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Sartorius - Ambition to double revenues in 5 years
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: mic AG - FY Figures above Expectations
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: mic AG - FY Figures above Expectations
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Rational AG - Weak results, challenging outlook
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: CompuGroup Medical - Strong Outlook but already priced in
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Zuschreibung des Blockbusterpotential
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - “Indispensable player on path to commercialize ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank bundles its Hydrogen activities; BUY
SRH AlsterResearch belässt Fielmann auf "BUY" - Ziel 75 Euro
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Traumhaus AG - Weitere Meilensteine erreicht
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: FCR Immobilien AG - Fokussierung nimmt Fahrt auf
SRH AlsterResearch initiiert The Social Chain AG mit Kursziel 37 Euro (35% Upside)
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Social Chain AG - Transaction announced
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Sartorius - Ambition to double revenues in 5 years
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: mic AG - FY Figures above Expectations

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
w:o-Aktie feiert Geburtstag: Erzählen Sie uns von Ihren schönsten Momenten mit wallstreet:online(4) 
05.02.21
wallstreet:online: Starkes Kundenwachstum erwartet
05.02.21
Brokerage: Deutsche Bank, wallstreet:online, Bayer – Die Rückkehr der Giganten!
04.02.21
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG: Schwankungen beim Bitcoin lassen Anleger kalt (deutsch)
04.02.21
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG: Schwankungen beim Bitcoin lassen Anleger kalt
18.01.21
Brokervergleich: Jetzt den Smartbroker bewerten und mit etwas Glück ein Samsung-Tablet gewinnen

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13:54 Uhr
5
w:o-Aktie feiert Geburtstag: Erzählen Sie uns von Ihren schönsten Momenten mit wallstreet:online
10.02.21
2
Die w:o Aktie wird 15!
10.02.21
2.284
WALLSTREET:ONLINE AG mit deutlichem Kurspotenzial
08.01.21
13
Schritt für Schritt erklärt: Wie Sie in nur zehn Minuten Ihr Smartbroker-Depot eröffnen
22.12.20
11
Hochmargig smart: wallstreet:online AG: Größter verlagsunabhängiger Finanzportalbetreiber mit Fintec