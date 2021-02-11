DGAP-News: Novamind Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Novamind Inc.: Novamind Announces Strategic Investment in Bionomics to Support PTSD Clinical Trial 11.02.2021 / 14:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Novamind Announces Strategic Investment in Bionomics to Support PTSD Clinical Trial

Cedar Clinical Research to be Evaluated to Support Phase IIb Trial of Novel PTSD Treatment

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM) ("Novamind"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, is pleased to announce that it has made a strategic investment of AU$827,486 (approximately CAN$810,000, the "Strategic Investment"), in Bionomics Limited ("Bionomics") (ASX:BNO)(OTCQB:BNOEF) (Germany:AU000000BNO5), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing better treatments for central nervous system disorders.

In addition, Cedar Clinical Research ("CCR"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Novamind based in Springville, Utah, will be evaluated by Bionomics as a clinical research site to conduct Bionomics' Phase IIb trial examining BNC210. BNC210 has received Fast Track Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

With its investment in Bionomics, Novamind joins a group of well-known investors that specialize in psychedelics and biotech: Apeiron Investments, Biotech Value Fund, Merck & Co., Mike Novogratz, and Peter Thiel, an early investor in ATAI Life Sciences.

Novamind's Strategic Investment is included in Bionomics' latest round of financing, which was underwritten by Apeiron Investments and received commitments for AU$16,000,000 (approximately CAN$15,680,000, the "Bionomics Financing"). Novamind will purchase a total of 5,706,800 common shares in the Bionomics Financing, at AU$0.145 per share, a 20% discount to the 30-day volume weighted average price as of February 5th, 2021. Proceeds from the Bionomics Financing will support the initiation of a Phase IIb trial for BNC210, planned for mid-2021.