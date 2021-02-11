 

DGAP-News Novamind Inc.: Novamind Announces Strategic Investment in Bionomics to Support PTSD Clinical Trial

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.02.2021, 14:00  |  101   |   |   

DGAP-News: Novamind Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Novamind Inc.: Novamind Announces Strategic Investment in Bionomics to Support PTSD Clinical Trial

11.02.2021 / 14:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Novamind Announces Strategic Investment in Bionomics to Support PTSD Clinical Trial

Cedar Clinical Research to be Evaluated to Support Phase IIb Trial of Novel PTSD Treatment

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM) ("Novamind"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, is pleased to announce that it has made a strategic investment of AU$827,486 (approximately CAN$810,000, the "Strategic Investment"), in Bionomics Limited ("Bionomics") (ASX:BNO)(OTCQB:BNOEF) (Germany:AU000000BNO5), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing better treatments for central nervous system disorders.

In addition, Cedar Clinical Research ("CCR"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Novamind based in Springville, Utah, will be evaluated by Bionomics as a clinical research site to conduct Bionomics' Phase IIb trial examining BNC210. BNC210 has received Fast Track Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

With its investment in Bionomics, Novamind joins a group of well-known investors that specialize in psychedelics and biotech: Apeiron Investments, Biotech Value Fund, Merck & Co., Mike Novogratz, and Peter Thiel, an early investor in ATAI Life Sciences.

Novamind's Strategic Investment is included in Bionomics' latest round of financing, which was underwritten by Apeiron Investments and received commitments for AU$16,000,000 (approximately CAN$15,680,000, the "Bionomics Financing"). Novamind will purchase a total of 5,706,800 common shares in the Bionomics Financing, at AU$0.145 per share, a 20% discount to the 30-day volume weighted average price as of February 5th, 2021. Proceeds from the Bionomics Financing will support the initiation of a Phase IIb trial for BNC210, planned for mid-2021.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Novamind Inc.: Novamind Announces Strategic Investment in Bionomics to Support PTSD Clinical Trial DGAP-News: Novamind Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Novamind Inc.: Novamind Announces Strategic Investment in Bionomics to Support PTSD Clinical Trial 11.02.2021 / 14:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.   …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Powertap's Verwendung von erneuerbarem Erdgas (rng) als Ausgangsmaterial ...
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG erwartet zusätzliche Gewinne aus ihrem Polkadot-Investment
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz verzehnfacht und Rekordgewinn im Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-News: blueplanet Investments AG resolves issuance of a green convertible bond to finance mobile water ...
DGAP-DD: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma und Universität Indiana veröffentlichen Ergebnisse mit HER2-ATAC für die ...
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies kündigt ...
DGAP-News: Aggregate Holdings S.A.: Acquisition of increased minority stake in S IMMO
DGAP-Adhoc: Vectron Systems AG: Auswirkungen der anhaltenden Lockdown-Maßnahmen auf Vectron Planung 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: voxeljet AG gibt den Preis für ein registriertes Direktangebot in Höhe von ca. 12 Millionen ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Powers PowerTap gibt Details zum Geschäftsmodell für die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: Mark Kindermann scheidet aus dem Vorstand der GRENKE AG aus
DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Statement regarding press speculation and receipt of proposal from ...
AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group commences € 0.5bn ABS programme to finance inventory
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS Tochter Conaxess Trade setzt Expansionskurs ...
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results (Earnings Release Tables ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
12
Novamind - psychedelische Medizin in Kliniken und Forschung