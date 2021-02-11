Incyte to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) announced today that it will present at the virtual Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. EST.
The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed at Investor.Incyte.com and will be available for replay for 90 days.
About Incyte
Incyte is a Wilmington, Delaware-based, global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com and follow @Incyte.
