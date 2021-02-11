2021 FIS Fintech Accelerator Accepting Applications

In its sixth year, the FIS Fintech Accelerator, in partnership with The Venture Center and the State of Arkansas, is focused on finding and helping high-potential growth-stage fintech startups accelerate the development of innovative solutions that advance the financial services industry.

The 2021 program is open to growth-stage fintech firms with established customers and recurring revenue. The program encourages applications from startups owned or operated by women and underrepresented minorities.

Ten fintech companies will be selected to take part in the program with experts from FIS and the industry. Each selected company will also receive a monetary investment and have the opportunity to demonstrate their refined solutions to more than 100 leading financial institutions, potential investors and industry participants at the 2021 FIS Demo Day on August 26.

Due to the current pandemic, the 2021 program again will be conducted virtually. Applications can be completed online through April 9. A four-week incubator to prepare company founders to work with FIS and its clients will precede the 12-week accelerator program beginning June 7.

Past participants of the Accelerator program have deepened relationships within the FIS network and won numerous industry awards including Finovate’s Best in Show. They have also raised tens of millions of dollars in capital to advance their businesses and established partnerships with leading financial institutions to bring their solutions to market.

“The pandemic has only heightened the need among financial institutions for innovative digital solutions to better serve their customers and enhance efficiency,” said Ariel Mendiola, head of FIS Ventures. “Through our virtual program in 2020, we saw a significant increase in participation by banks and other institutions that provided input to the startup companies. We are looking forward to another exciting FIS Fintech Accelerator in 2021.”

“Arkansas is the birthplace of fintech and the epicenter of financial technology innovation,” Governor Asa Hutchinson said. “Thanks to the FIS Fintech Accelerator, Little Rock is an oasis for fintech entrepreneurs to receive mentoring that will inspire more cutting-edge technology. Welcome to the next slate of Accelerator go-getters who are fearlessly pushing the boundaries of financial services.”

“This year’s FIS Fintech Accelerator program will introduce fintech entrepreneurs to more decision-makers within FIS than ever before,” said Wayne Miller, Executive Director of The Venture Center. “As the opportunity for visionaries to speed their solutions to market continues on a trajectory of exponential growth, The Venture Center is ready to guide them through the experience.”

Previous participants of the FIS Accelerator have advanced innovations in a range of technology areas including tokenization, lending automation, location intelligence, cyber security, small business services, risk-based decision-making, co-browsing and video chat technology, and expense management automation. A number of past graduates have also gone on to sign reseller and investment agreements with FIS and receive industry recognition.

Learn more about the FIS Fintech Accelerator at www.venturecenter.co/fisfintech.

