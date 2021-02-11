 

Sequans Opens New R&D Facility in Finland

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.02.2021   

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G solutions for broadband, critical, and massive IoT, announced that it has established a new subsidiary in Salo, Finland, the purpose of which is to support Sequans core development work on 5G and 4G IoT semiconductor solutions.

“We established this new R&D center in order to take advantage of the talented community of wireless engineers in Finland who have the expertise we need to strengthen our development capabilities and support our growing list of customers worldwide,” said Fabien Buda, vice president, engineering, Sequans. “We expect to grow our team in Finland to about triple its current size by the end of the year and we are pleased to become an official part of the vibrant tech community in Finland.”

Sequans, the leader in 5G/4G IoT technology, has recently introduced the second generation of its 5G-ready Monarch (LTE-M/NB-IoT) and Calliope (Cat 1) platforms that are recognized worldwide as leading massive IoT solutions. Sequans is also developing its 5G Taurus broadband IoT platform, expected to be introduced at the end of the year.

The new facility, located in Salo, Finland, is Sequans’ eleventh site among its worldwide locations. The new team will work closely with Sequans main R&D engineering team at the company’s Paris headquarters.

To inquire about job openings at Sequans Finland, please visit our website careers page.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Finland, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com.

