Cyanotech Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and First Nine Months of Fiscal 2021

Cyanotech’s Chief Executive Officer, Gerald R. Cysewski, Ph.D., said: “Our current quarter results were affected by the timing of product received by customers from our carriers, as well as lower gross profit due to the sale of higher cost inventory. Our e-commerce sales continue to perform well as consumers' shopping preferences have shifted.”

Cyanotech Corporation (Nasdaq Capital Market: CYAN), a world leader in microalgae-based, high-value nutrition and health products, announced financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal year 2021, ended December 31, 2020.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021

Cyanotech reported net sales of $6,985,000 for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $7,504,000 for the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Overall sales were lower by $519,000, or 6.9%, due to the timing of shipments received by customers. Gross profit was $2,071,000, with gross profit margin of 29.6%, compared to gross profit of $2,877,000 and gross profit margin of 38.3%. Gross profit for the quarter decreased by 8.7 percentage points due to the sale of higher cost astaxanthin inventory from the prior year and current year higher spirulina costs per kilo driven by lower production. Operating loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was ($441,000) compared to operating income of $367,000 in the third quarter of the prior year.

Net income was $827,000, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $171,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, with the increase primarily due to the forgiveness of the loan under the Paycheck Protection Program in the amount of $1,389,000, including accrued interest of $8,000.

Nine Months Fiscal 2021

For the nine months ended December 31, 2020, Cyanotech reported net sales of $22,907,000 compared to $23,265,000 for the same period in fiscal 2020. Gross profit was $8,347,000, with gross profit margin of 36.4%, compared to gross profit of $9,615,000 and gross profit margin of 41.3%. Operating income was $109,000 compared to $825,000 in the prior year. Net income was $1,121,000, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $266,000, or $0.04 per diluted share.

Trailing Twelve Months

For the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2019, net sales were $31,541,000 compared to $29,323,000. Gross profit was $11,431,000, with gross profit margin of 36.2%, compared to $11,844,000 and 40.4%. Net income was $1,242,000, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to net loss of ($1,297,000), or ($0.22) per diluted share.

Please review the Company’s Form 10-Q for the period ended December 31, 2020 for more detailed information.

---------------

---------------

About Cyanotech — Cyanotech Corporation, a world leader in microalgae technology for more than 30 years, produces BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica. These all-natural, dietary ingredients and supplements leverage our experience and reputation for quality, building nutritional brands which promote health and well-being. The Company’s mission is to fulfill the promise of whole health through Hawaiian microalgae. Cyanotech’s BioAstin offers superior antioxidant activity which supports skin, eye and joint health, as well as recovery from exercise*. Cyanotech's Spirulina products offer nutrition that supports cardiovascular health and immunity*. All Cyanotech products are produced from microalgae grown at our 96-acre facility in Kona, Hawaii using patented and proprietary technology and are Generally Recognized as Safe (“GRAS”) for use in food products. Cyanotech sells its products direct to consumers at retail locations in the United States and online at www.nutrex-hawaii.com and also distributes to dietary supplement, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical manufacturers and marketers. The Company is regulated by the Food and Drug Administration. Visit www.cyanotech.com for more information.

CYANOTECH CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) December 31,

2020 March 31,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 3,322 $ 2,417 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $31 at December 31, 2020 and $13 at March 31, 2020 1,682 2,154 Inventories, net 9,589 9,653 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 430 504 Total current assets 15,023 14,728 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 12,363 13,042 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 3,598 3,834 Other assets 129 183 Total assets $ 31,113 $ 31,787 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,550 $ 2,137 Accrued expenses 701 849 Customer deposits 116 327 Operating lease obligations, current portion 338 319 Short-term contract obligation — 38 Line of credit 1,750 2,000 Current maturities of long-term debt 2,204 689 Total current liabilities 6,659 6,359 Long-term debt, less current maturities 3,998 6,009 Long-term operating lease obligations 3,265 3,519 Other long-term liabilities 34 54 Total liabilities 13,956 15,941 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock of $0.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock of $0.02 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 6,097,073 shares at December 31, 2020 and

6,011,885 shares at March 31, 2020 122 120 Additional paid-in capital 33,182 32,994 Accumulated deficit (16,147 ) (17,268 ) Total stockholders’ equity 17,157 15,846 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 31,113 $ 31,787

CYANOTECH CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 6,985 $ 7,504 $ 22,907 $ 23,265 Cost of sales 4,914 4,627 14,560 13,650 Gross profit 2,071 2,877 8,347 9,615 Operating expenses: General and administrative 1,001 958 3,801 4,146 Sales and marketing 1,300 1,406 3,918 4,157 Research and development 211 146 519 487 Total operating expenses 2,512 2,510 8,238 8,790 (Loss) income from operations (441 ) 367 109 825 Interest expense, net (123 ) (164 ) (374 ) (530 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt 1,389 — 1,389 — Income before income taxes 825 203 1,124 295 Income tax (benefit) expense (2 ) 32 3 29 Net income $ 827 $ 171 $ 1,121 $ 266 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.14 $ 0.03 $ 0.18 $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.03 $ 0.18 $ 0.04 Shares used in calculation of net income per share: Basic 6,097 5,957 6,060 5,946 Diluted 6,222 5,962 6,169 5,949

