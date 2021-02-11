Clovis Oncology Presents Data in Advanced Prostate Cancer at ASCO 2021 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium Virtual Meeting

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) today announced Rubraca data being presented at the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Genitourinary Cancers Virtual Symposium 2021. These include data from the Phase 1b RAMP study evaluating Rubraca in combination with Xtandi, exploratory analyses from the pivotal TRITON2 study, and an analysis evaluating the rates of adverse events for different metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) treatments in a population of insured patients in the United States.

“We are pleased to share these data with the medical and scientific community to inform choices related to mCRPC treatment. The research into co-occurring alterations in mCRPC patients with a mutation of BRCA underscores the importance of genomic testing in men with mCRPC,” said Patrick J. Mahaffy, President and CEO of Clovis Oncology. “Additionally, we are encouraged by the results from the RAMP study, which lay the groundwork for the Phase 3 CASPAR clinical trial sponsored by the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology evaluating Rubraca and Xtandi as a novel combination therapy in men with first-line metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.”

Data from the RAMP study are presented by Arpit Rao, MD, Assistant Professor, Hematology, Oncology and Transplantation at the University of Minnesota. This Phase 1b study is investigating the combination of Rubraca and Xtandi in biomarker-unselected (including BRCA1/2 mutation negative) patients with mCRPC to assess the pharmacokinetics (PK) and safety of the combination. Treatment with rucaparib and enzalutamide had no clinically significant effect on the PK profiles of either drug, and the safety profile of the combination was consistent with that associated with each drug as monotherapy. The results presented at ASCO GU show that this combination is well-tolerated and without any significant drug-drug interactions. Data from the RAMP study support the randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 3 CASPAR study (Alliance A031902; NCT04455750) that is studying Rubraca and Xtandi, and is the subject of a Trial in Progress (TiP) poster being presented at the ASCO GU meeting. It is expected to begin enrolling mCRPC patients shortly.