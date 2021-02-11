 

Urovant Sciences Announces Progression of URO-902 Phase 2a Trial Following Positive Recommendation from the Data and Safety Monitoring Board

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.02.2021, 14:00  |  85   |   |   

Urovant Sciences (Nasdaq: UROV) announced today that the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) has recommended the continuation of the phase 2a study of URO-902, a novel gene therapy product, in patients with overactive bladder (OAB) and urge urinary incontinence (UUI).

URO-902 has the potential to be the first gene therapy for patients with OAB. Following the recommendation of the DSMB, Urovant is proceeding with opening cohort 2 of the study with a dose of 48 mg or placebo.

About the Phase 2a Study

This randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled study will evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of a single administration of URO-902, a novel gene therapy being developed for patients with OAB who have failed oral pharmacologic therapy. URO-902 is administered via direct intradetrusor injections into the bladder wall under local anesthesia in patients who are experiencing OAB symptoms and UUI.

The Phase 2a trial is expected to enroll approximately 80 female patients in two cohorts: the first cohort received either a single administration of 24 mg of URO-902 or matching placebo into the bladder wall, and the second cohort will receive 48 mg of URO-902 or matching placebo into the bladder wall. Patients will be followed for up to 48 weeks after initial administration. The primary outcome measure is the change in the average daily number of UUI episodes from baseline at week 12, as well as assessing the safety and tolerability of this new potential therapy.

About URO-902

URO-902 has the potential to be the first gene therapy for patients with OAB. This innovative treatment has the potential to address an unmet need for patients who have failed oral pharmacologic therapies and are concerned with potential urinary retention or surgical interventions related to existing third-line OAB treatments.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for urologic conditions. The Company’s lead product, GEMTESA (vibegron), is an oral, once-daily (75 mg) small molecule beta-3 agonist approved by the U.S. FDA in December 2020 for the treatment of adult patients with overactive bladder (OAB) with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency and urinary frequency. GEMTESA is also being evaluated for the treatment of OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia (OAB+BPH). The Company’s second product candidate, URO-902, is a novel gene therapy being developed for patients with OAB who have failed oral pharmacologic therapy. Urovant Sciences, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., intends to develop novel treatments for additional urologic diseases. Learn more about us at www.urovant.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Urovant Sciences Announces Progression of URO-902 Phase 2a Trial Following Positive Recommendation from the Data and Safety Monitoring Board Urovant Sciences (Nasdaq: UROV) announced today that the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) has recommended the continuation of the phase 2a study of URO-902, a novel gene therapy product, in patients with overactive bladder (OAB) …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Scheduling of the Historical Confirmation Drilling Campaign ...
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of an Upsized $193.5 Million Public Offering of Common ...
Lineas Chooses Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Transform Freight Operations and Support Business ...
Tikehau Capital Completes First Closing of Its Impact Lending Fund to c. €100 Million With EU ...
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Presents Data from Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Phase 2 MARIO-275 Trial ...
BET and HealthiNation Partner on New Digital Content Initiative to Help Achieve African American ...
Mogo Announces Strategic Investment in Coinsquare, Canada’s Leading Digital Asset Trading ...
HighGold Mining Reports 1,800 g/t Silver from New Vein Field at DC Prospect, Johnson Tract Project, ...
Cortexyme Announces Leadership Appointments to Support Advancement of Atuzaginstat and Pipeline ...
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
MDH Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $276 Million Initial Public Offering Including ...
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
29.12.20
38
UROVANT SCIENCES (UROV) - To pee or not to pee?