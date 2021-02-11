Urovant Sciences Announces Progression of URO-902 Phase 2a Trial Following Positive Recommendation from the Data and Safety Monitoring Board

URO-902 has the potential to be the first gene therapy for patients with OAB. Following the recommendation of the DSMB, Urovant is proceeding with opening cohort 2 of the study with a dose of 48 mg or placebo.

Urovant Sciences (Nasdaq: UROV) announced today that the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) has recommended the continuation of the phase 2a study of URO-902, a novel gene therapy product, in patients with overactive bladder (OAB) and urge urinary incontinence (UUI).

About the Phase 2a Study

This randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled study will evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of a single administration of URO-902, a novel gene therapy being developed for patients with OAB who have failed oral pharmacologic therapy. URO-902 is administered via direct intradetrusor injections into the bladder wall under local anesthesia in patients who are experiencing OAB symptoms and UUI.

The Phase 2a trial is expected to enroll approximately 80 female patients in two cohorts: the first cohort received either a single administration of 24 mg of URO-902 or matching placebo into the bladder wall, and the second cohort will receive 48 mg of URO-902 or matching placebo into the bladder wall. Patients will be followed for up to 48 weeks after initial administration. The primary outcome measure is the change in the average daily number of UUI episodes from baseline at week 12, as well as assessing the safety and tolerability of this new potential therapy.

About URO-902

URO-902 has the potential to be the first gene therapy for patients with OAB. This innovative treatment has the potential to address an unmet need for patients who have failed oral pharmacologic therapies and are concerned with potential urinary retention or surgical interventions related to existing third-line OAB treatments.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for urologic conditions. The Company’s lead product, GEMTESA (vibegron), is an oral, once-daily (75 mg) small molecule beta-3 agonist approved by the U.S. FDA in December 2020 for the treatment of adult patients with overactive bladder (OAB) with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency and urinary frequency. GEMTESA is also being evaluated for the treatment of OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia (OAB+BPH). The Company’s second product candidate, URO-902, is a novel gene therapy being developed for patients with OAB who have failed oral pharmacologic therapy. Urovant Sciences, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., intends to develop novel treatments for additional urologic diseases. Learn more about us at www.urovant.com.