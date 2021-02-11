 

IQVIA’s Orchestrated Customer Engagement (OCE) Solution Selected by 140 Life Sciences Companies in Nearly 90 Countries

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) today announced that 140 life science companies in nearly 90 countries have selected Orchestrated Customer Engagement (OCE) as their customer engagement solution. This milestone reflects the growing demand within the market for IQVIA’s commercial technology to meet the evolving needs of life science companies.

Most recently, Laboratoires Théa, a leading independent eye care group in Europe, has joined the growing list of clients and is leveraging OCE to accelerate its global digital transformation, creating more impactful customer interactions. Demand for OCE remained strong in 2020, with 60 additional customers deploying the OCE platform. OCE customers include several top-20 global pharmaceutical companies such as AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk and Roche, as well as Adhera Therapeutics, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Pierre Fabre Pharmaceuticals, PruGen Pharmaceuticals, Recordati, Theramex and Zentiva as well as the global expansion of OCE with a top-15 pharma company.

“We recognized early on that existing customer engagement solutions weren’t addressing the evolving needs of life sciences clients,“ said Kevin Knightly, president, Technology & Commercial Solutions, IQVIA. “The environment in which our customers operate is complex, requiring engagement with multiple healthcare stakeholders across multiple channels. OCE is a transformative technology platform helping connect different customer-facing functions and harmonizing multichannel interactions to improve commercial performance and customer trust and loyalty.”

OCE not only connects enterprises with their customers, but it also connects departments within an enterprise, breaking down organizational silos. Artificial intelligence can analyze interactions and outcomes to enhance productivity by making recommendations for commercial activities. The result is seamless orchestration of all customer-facing personal and digital touchpoints, creating an exceptional, personalized experience.

ABOUT IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence delivers powerful insights with speed and agility — enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 68,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.



