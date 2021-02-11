 

Nebraska Emergency Management Teams Up with Medallia to Optimize Digital User Experience

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.02.2021   

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management and engagement, today announced that the State of Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is leveraging Medallia's Digital Disruption Quickstart to collect in-the-moment citizen feedback to better understand and improve the experience of its NEMA.Nebraska.gov website visitors.

With Medallia, NEMA will be able to better support Nebraskans visiting the NEMA.Nebraska.gov website for information on a day-to-day basis and during times of crisis, such as during natural disasters or as new issues arise due to COVID-19.

"Now more than ever, people need instant access to the right information on government websites. Medallia Digital Disruption Quickstart enables NEMA to deliver excellent experiences, reduce call center and customer support overload, while ultimately seeing significant improvements in overall customer satisfaction," said Nick Thomas, head of public sector for Medallia.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, on calls and digital channels, over video and social media and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com.

2021 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



