Cooper Tire & Rubber Company to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results February 22

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) will announce fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before the U.S. stock markets open on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Management will discuss the financial results and business outlook on a conference call beginning at 10 a.m. EST that day.

Individuals may access a live webcast of the conference call at http://coopertire.com/Investors.aspx or at https://services.choruscall.com/links/ctb210222.html. Within two hours following the conference call, the webcast will be archived and available for 90 days at these websites.