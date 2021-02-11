Cooper Tire & Rubber Company to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results February 22
Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) will announce fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before the U.S. stock markets open on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Management will discuss the financial results and business outlook on a conference call beginning at 10 a.m. EST that day.
Individuals may access a live webcast of the conference call at http://coopertire.com/Investors.aspx or at https://services.choruscall.com/links/ctb210222.html. Within two hours following the conference call, the webcast will be archived and available for 90 days at these websites.
About Cooper Tire & Rubber Company
Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) is the parent company of a global family of companies that specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle and racing tires. Cooper’s headquarters is in Findlay, Ohio, with manufacturing, sales, distribution, technical and design operations within its family of companies located in more than one dozen countries around the world. For more information on Cooper, visit www.coopertire.com, www.facebook.com/coopertire or www.twitter.com/coopertire.
