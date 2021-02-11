NextGen Patient Experience Platform Adopted by Lone Star Circle of Care Network

NextGen PxP Portal enables patients to better communicate with providers, self-schedule and more conveniently pay bills. The solution provides staff with a centralized view of patient information while improving revenue collections and reducing administrative workload. Since implementing the online payment system, patient usage has increased fourfold. Beyond providing access to healthcare during the pandemic, LSCC is using NextGen Healthcare’s FQHC-focused integrated solutions with telehealth capabilities to help providers meet patients where they for pediatrics, senior care and behavioral health services. This improves patient access and aligns with the Health Resources & Service Administration’s (HRSA) objectives for increasing use of an online portal.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that Lone Star Circle of Care (LSCC) is leveraging its NextGen Patient Experience Platform to make services more accessible to patients thereby increasing patient loyalty and engagement. LSCC, a federally qualified health center (FQHC) operating clinics throughout Texas, recently extended its use of NextGen Healthcare’s integrated ambulatory platform with NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Virtual Visits, NextGen Patient Self-Scheduling and NextGen Pay.

“By using the integrated NextGen Patient Experience Platform, we were able to optimize staff time while offering a better patient experience,” said Kachina Gayton, director of clinical technologies for Lone Star Circle of Care. “Our providers enjoy using the platform and play an instrumental role in encouraging patients to enroll and utilize the portal.”

“We are firmly committed to supporting community health centers such as LSCC to bring the latest patient engagement features and functionality to patients across the country,” said John Beck, chief solutions officer for NextGen Healthcare. “A frictionless patient-provider experience not only improves outcomes, but it also provides operational efficiencies and a more predictable revenue flow for these vital healthcare facilities.”

According to the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC), community health centers (CHC) serve as the primary medical home for 27 million people in close to 11,000 underserved communities across America.

About NextGen Patient Experience Platform

NextGen Patient Experience Platform empowers patients to participate in their own care while increasing revenue for providers and saving staff time. The integrated platform also helps patients gain a centralized view of their health records. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, NextGen Healthcare’s patient engagement solutions have played a significant role in enabling practices to continue serving patients safely through secure messaging, virtual visits and online scheduling.

About Lone Star Circle of Care

Lone Star Circle of Care operates clinics in 37 locations throughout Texas with 160 providers. At LSCC, we believe that offering comprehensive healthcare to patients in need helps to build healthy families and strong communities. Guided by our mission, LSCC delivers patient-centered care to our Texas neighbors while embracing innovation and evidence-based practices. Our Mission Statement: Lone Star Circle of Care provides exceptional and accessible patient-centered healthcare for our Texas neighbors. Learn more at https://lonestarcares.org/.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

