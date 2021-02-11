 

Ares Capital Corporation Prices Public Offering

Ares Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: ARCC) announced that it has priced a public offering of 13,500,000 shares of its common stock. Ares Capital has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 2,025,000 shares of common stock. The offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on February 16, 2021. The offering of the shares is being made under Ares Capital’s shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 16, 2020, which became effective automatically upon filing. On February 10, 2021, the official close price of Ares Capital’s common stock on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “ARCC” was $18.50 per share.

BofA Securities, Inc., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for this offering. The underwriters may offer the shares of common stock from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on The NASDAQ Global Select Market, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices.

Ares Capital expects to use the net proceeds of this offering to repay certain outstanding indebtedness under its credit facilities. Ares Capital may reborrow under its credit facilities for general corporate purposes, which include investing in portfolio companies in accordance with its investment objective.

Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of Ares Capital before investing. The preliminary prospectus supplement dated February 10, 2021 and the accompanying prospectus dated September 16, 2020, which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, contain this and other information about Ares Capital and should be read carefully before investing.

The information in the preliminary prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and this press release is not complete and may be changed. The preliminary prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and this press release are not offers to sell any securities of Ares Capital and are not soliciting an offer to buy such securities in any jurisdiction where such offer and sale is not permitted.

