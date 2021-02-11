Blackstone to Present at the 22nd Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Financial Services Forum
Blackstone (NYSE:BX) announced today that Michael Chae, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present virtually at the 22nd Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Financial Services Forum on Thursday, February 25th at 1:50 pm.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Shareholders section of Blackstone’s website at http://ir.blackstone.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on Blackstone’s website shortly after the event.
About Blackstone
Blackstone is one of the world’s leading investment firms. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $619 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.
