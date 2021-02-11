 

X4 Pharmaceuticals to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call and Webcast on March 4, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

BOSTON, Mass., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XFOR), a leader in the discovery and development of novel therapies targeting diseases resulting from dysfunction of the CXCR4 pathway, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, and provide an update on recent business highlights, on March 4, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss these financial results and business highlights. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 721-7655 from the United States or (409) 216-0009 internationally, followed by the conference ID: 1053189. The live webcast can be accessed on the investor relations section of X4 Pharmaceuticals’ website at www.x4pharma.com. Following the completion of the call, a webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the website.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals
X4 Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company and a leader in the discovery and development of novel therapies for the treatment of diseases resulting from dysfunction of the CXCR4 pathway, with a focus on rare diseases and those with limited treatment options. The company’s lead candidate, mavorixafor, is a first-in-class, small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4 being developed as a once-daily oral therapy. X4 believes that inhibition of the CXCR4 receptor creates the potential for mavorixafor to provide therapeutic benefit across a wide variety of diseases, including primary immunodeficiencies and certain types of cancer. The efficacy and safety of mavorixafor, dosed once daily, is currently being evaluated in a global Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with WHIM syndrome, and in two Phase 1b clinical trials – in combination with ibrutinib in patients with Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia, and as monotherapy in patients with severe congenital neutropenia (SCN). X4 is continuing to leverage its insights into CXCR4 biology at its corporate headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts and at its research facility in Vienna, Austria, and is developing additional product candidates. For more information, please visit www.x4pharma.com.

Investors and Media: 
Daniel Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
(617) 430-7576

Mónica Rouco Molina
Senior Account Executive
LifeSci Communications
mroucomolina@lifescicomms.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

X4 Pharmaceuticals to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call and Webcast on March 4, 2021 BOSTON, Mass., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XFOR), a leader in the discovery and development of novel therapies targeting diseases resulting from dysfunction of the CXCR4 pathway, today announced that it will …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable Natural Gas ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
Mesoblast Phase 3 Trial Shows That a Single Injection of Rexlemestrocel-L + Hyaluronic Acid Carrier ...
Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
Extended Stay America Hosts Military Makeover with Montel, Providing a Home Away from Home for a ...
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business ...
Bombardier Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides 2021 Guidance and Outlines Actions to ...
SHELL ACCELERATES DRIVE FOR NET-ZERO EMISSIONS WITH CUSTOMER-FIRST STRATEGY
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
X4 Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
19.01.21
X4 Pharmaceuticals to Participate at the Virtual B. Riley Oncology Institutional Investor Conference