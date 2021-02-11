 

Falco Provides Update on the On-Going Collaborative Work Program With Glencore

Substantial progress has been made

MONTREAL, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (“Falco” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that significant progress has been made on the previously announced work plan collaboration (“Work Plan”) with Glencore Canada Corporation (“Glencore”). On October 27, 2020, Falco announced that the Work Plan would include additional technical work, modelling and studies towards the further identification, mitigation and allocation of risks at its flagship Horne 5 Project, located in Rouyn-Noranda, Québec. The goal of the Work Plan is to allow the two parties to negotiate towards a Principal Operating License and Indemnity Agreement, which would allow the commencement of dewatering phase.

Geotechnical Work

Two key Work Plan milestones have been achieved in relation to the three major components of the established geotechnical work program.

For the Quemont North area (in proximity to the future infrastructure of the Horne 5 Project), on December 17th, Falco’s team completed the planned 14 holes and approximately 1,120m of drilling. The investigation work confirmed our initial assumptions and the planned mitigation work is underway to secure the crown pillar and will be completed before the end of the First Quarter.

A second milestone was also achieved at the end of January. Falco received the detailed report and analysis on the potential risk associated with seismicity generated by the Horne 5 Project’s life of mine mining sequence. The study was initiated in the first quarter of 2020 and included different stages of numerical modelling. From Falco’s perspective, the results of the seismicity report were positive and disclosed no reasons to believe that seismicity risk cannot be mitigated and managed to prevent impact on smelting operations within the parameters to be defined in the Principal Operating License and Indemnity Agreement. The report is currently under review by Glencore and will serve as an important element for future discussion for the conditions of the Principal Operating License and Indemnity Agreement.

The investigation work at the Horne Smelter site for the crown pillar, under dewatering conditions, which began in mid-December is now well advanced and is expected to be completed by mid-February. To date 23 holes out of the 25 originally planned have been completed, leaving only 165m of drilling to complete the program. Falco’s technical team will be completing the analysis of the investigation work and will be providing the report and conclusions to Glencore before the end of February. Discussions have been initiated with Glencore’s on the development of mitigation measures to secure the crown pillar for the dewatering stage of the Horne 5 Project. Falco intends to present a plan to secure the investigated crown pillars before the end of the First Quarter of 2021.

