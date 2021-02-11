Zogenix to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on February 25

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix (NASDAQ: ZGNX), a global biopharmaceutical company developing rare disease therapies, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2020 and host a corporate update conference call and webcast after the market close, on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.



Conference Call Details

Thursday, February 25, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time / 1:30 PM Pacific Time

Toll Free: 877-407-9716 International: 201-493-6779 Conference ID: 13715661 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143250

About Zogenix

Zogenix is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapies with the potential to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases. The company’s first rare disease therapy, FINTEPLA (fenfluramine) oral solution, has been approved by the U.S. FDA and the European Medicines Agency and is in development in Japan for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, a rare, severe lifelong epilepsy. The company has two additional late-stage development programs underway: one for FINTEPLA for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, another rare epilepsy, and one for MT1621, an investigational therapy for the treatment of a rare genetic mitochondrial depletion disorder called TK2 deficiency. Zogenix is also collaborating with Tevard Biosciences to identify and develop potential next-generation gene therapies for genetic rare epilepsies.

