CanWel Building Materials to Issue Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results March 11, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (“CanWel” or “the Company”) (TSX:CWX, CWX.NT.A) is pleased to announce that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020, after market hours on March 11, 2021.

The Company will host an analyst call the following day, Friday, March 12, 2021 at 11:00 am ET. Amar Doman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, and James Code, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company’s financial performance for the period ended December 31, 2020.

To access the call, please dial 1-866-548-4713 or 1-323-794-2093. A replay of the conference call will be available from 2:00 pm ET on March 12, 2021, until 11:59 pm ET, March 26, 2021. To access the replay, call 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671, followed by passcode 6281896.
        
About CanWel

Founded in 1989, CanWel is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CWX and is Canada’s only fully integrated national distributor in the building materials and related products sector. CanWel operates: multiple treating plant and planing facilities in Canada and the United States; distribution centres coast-to-coast in all major cities and strategic locations across Canada; in the United States near Portland, Oregon, San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and in 15 locations in the State of Hawaii through its wholly owned Honsador Building Products Group. CanWel distributes a wide range of building materials, lumber, renovation and electrical products. In addition, through its CanWel Fibre division, CanWel operates a vertically integrated forest products company based in Western Canada, operating from British Columbia to Saskatchewan, also servicing the US Pacific Northwest. CanWel owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, strategic timber licenses and tenures, log harvesting and trucking operations, several post and pole peeling facilities and two pressure-treated specialty wood production plants and a specialty saw mill.

For further information regarding CanWel please contact:

Ali Mahdavi
Investor Relations
416-962-3300
ali.mahdavi@canwel.com




