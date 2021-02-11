 

ABM Supports ASM Global for a Healthy Return to Sports and Entertainment Facilities

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021, 14:01  |  67   |   |   

ABM lends deep subject matter expertise to support ASM Global’s proprietary VenueShield reopening protocols and procedures

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility solutions, announced today it has joined forces with ASM Global (ASM), the world’s leading venue management and services company, and other partners, to execute on ASM’s industry-leading VenueShield program. VenueShield is a comprehensive set of protocols and procedures that provide trusted protection for the live experience, based on critical healthcare insights and partnerships with leading sports and entertainment facility experts. The program will support the continued reopening of more than 325 ASM venues and client partners worldwide. The deal was brokered by AEG Global Partnerships.

“We’re proud to have the opportunity to leverage our expertise and solutions to help ASM enhance and scale their VenueShield reopening protocols,” said Billy Hatler, ABM Senior Vice President of Operations, Business & Industry - West Region. “ABM has been at the forefront of facility solutions since long before the pandemic. With guidance from our Expert Advisory Council and close adherence to CDC and other relevant agency guidance, we continue to leverage expertise from both inside and outside our organization to bring the greatest value to our clients.”

“Our shared commitment to providing the highest quality of service and delivering world-class experiences for our guests is at the core of this partnership,” said ASM Global Chairman Bob Newman. “We are pleased to have the experience and expertise of ABM contribute to our industry-leading VenueShield efforts as we continue to reopen ASM facilities around the world safely and successfully.”

ABM’s Expert Advisory Council advises on many aspects of ABM’s business, including ABM’s EnhancedClean program for surface disinfection and new EnhancedFacility program for improving indoor air quality. The Council, composed of both internal and external leading experts in infectious diseases and industrial hygiene, provides a third-party perspective to support ABM in the value it delivers to clients.

ABM remains vigilant in monitoring the most up-to-date safety, infection control and cleaning protocols recommended by global experts, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and others.   ABM’s services have been deemed by applicable governmental authorities as “essential” to doing business during the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic.   For more information about ABM service offerings for COVID-19, reach out to your local ABM representative, or visit ABM.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ABM Supports ASM Global for a Healthy Return to Sports and Entertainment Facilities ABM lends deep subject matter expertise to support ASM Global’s proprietary VenueShield reopening protocols and proceduresNEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility solutions, announced today it has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable Natural Gas ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
Mesoblast Phase 3 Trial Shows That a Single Injection of Rexlemestrocel-L + Hyaluronic Acid Carrier ...
Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
Extended Stay America Hosts Military Makeover with Montel, Providing a Home Away from Home for a ...
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business ...
Bombardier Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides 2021 Guidance and Outlines Actions to ...
SHELL ACCELERATES DRIVE FOR NET-ZERO EMISSIONS WITH CUSTOMER-FIRST STRATEGY
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
ABM Names Quincy Allen to Its Board of Directors
26.01.21
ABM Helps Madison County Schools Increase Cash Flow and Provide Healthy Shared Spaces