ABM Supports ASM Global for a Healthy Return to Sports and Entertainment Facilities
ABM lends deep subject matter expertise to support ASM Global’s proprietary VenueShield reopening protocols and procedures
NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility solutions, announced today it has joined forces with ASM Global (ASM), the world’s leading venue management and services
company, and other partners, to execute on ASM’s industry-leading VenueShield program. VenueShield is a comprehensive set of protocols and procedures that provide trusted
protection for the live experience, based on critical healthcare insights and partnerships with leading sports and entertainment facility experts. The program will support the continued reopening
of more than 325 ASM venues and client partners worldwide. The deal was brokered by AEG Global Partnerships.
“We’re proud to have the opportunity to leverage our expertise and solutions to help ASM enhance and scale their VenueShield reopening protocols,” said Billy Hatler, ABM Senior Vice President of Operations, Business & Industry - West Region. “ABM has been at the forefront of facility solutions since long before the pandemic. With guidance from our Expert Advisory Council and close adherence to CDC and other relevant agency guidance, we continue to leverage expertise from both inside and outside our organization to bring the greatest value to our clients.”
“Our shared commitment to providing the highest quality of service and delivering world-class experiences for our guests is at the core of this partnership,” said ASM Global Chairman Bob Newman. “We are pleased to have the experience and expertise of ABM contribute to our industry-leading VenueShield efforts as we continue to reopen ASM facilities around the world safely and successfully.”
ABM’s Expert Advisory Council advises on many aspects of ABM’s business, including ABM’s EnhancedClean program for surface disinfection and new EnhancedFacility program for improving indoor air quality. The Council, composed of both internal and external leading experts in infectious diseases and industrial hygiene, provides a third-party perspective to support ABM in the value it delivers to clients.
ABM remains vigilant in monitoring the most up-to-date safety, infection control and cleaning protocols recommended by global experts, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and others. ABM’s services have been deemed by applicable governmental authorities as “essential” to doing business during the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic. For more information about ABM service offerings for COVID-19, reach out to your local ABM representative, or visit ABM.com.
