ABM Supports ASM Global for a Healthy Return to Sports and Entertainment Facilities

ABM lends deep subject matter expertise to support ASM Global’s proprietary VenueShield reopening protocols and procedures

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility solutions, announced today it has joined forces with ASM Global (ASM), the world’s leading venue management and services company, and other partners, to execute on ASM’s industry-leading VenueShield program. VenueShield is a comprehensive set of protocols and procedures that provide trusted protection for the live experience, based on critical healthcare insights and partnerships with leading sports and entertainment facility experts. The program will support the continued reopening of more than 325 ASM venues and client partners worldwide. The deal was brokered by AEG Global Partnerships.



“We’re proud to have the opportunity to leverage our expertise and solutions to help ASM enhance and scale their VenueShield reopening protocols,” said Billy Hatler, ABM Senior Vice President of Operations, Business & Industry - West Region. “ABM has been at the forefront of facility solutions since long before the pandemic. With guidance from our Expert Advisory Council and close adherence to CDC and other relevant agency guidance, we continue to leverage expertise from both inside and outside our organization to bring the greatest value to our clients.”