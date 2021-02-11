Quisitive Engages Adrian Martinez to Assist in the Development of LedgerPay’s Risk Management Program

Mr. Martinez brings over 25 years of combined experience to Quisitive, having served in advisory roles across banking, consumer finance, and payments, with a specialization in risk management. In particular, Mr. Martinez has previously held senior-level positions at HSBC Holdings and currently provides advisory and consulting services to company executives, in addition to capital markets advisory services, at Lucinse and Charles Towne Holdings, respectively.

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS), a premier Microsoft Solutions Provider, announced today that it has retained banking and financial technology (“fintech”) industries expert Adrian Martinez as an advisor to the development of Quisitive’s LedgerPay risk management program.

Mr. Martinez will help the Quisitive LedgerPay team finalize its risk management program in conjunction with acting as a liaison to the recently announced bank sponsor. Additionally, Mr. Martinez will also be involved in the due diligence process of vetting prospective LedgerPay M&A targets by performing risk assessments and data analysis on merchant portfolios and operations.

“Adrian’s wealth of knowledge and experience of risk management within the payments space is a significant value add to our LedgerPay team,” said Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart. “Adrian possesses a marketable skill set in a very niche industry, which is a rare find. Going forward, he will play a vital role in ramping up our LedgerPay risk management program and helping our solution get to scale as we look to acquire merchants with high-volume transactions. We look forward to leveraging his many talents and expertise in our effort to execute on our near-term objectives.”

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS) is a premier Microsoft solutions provider that helps enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the Microsoft cloud: Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft O365. Quisitive also provides proprietary SaaS solutions such as CRG emPerform and LedgerPay that complement the Microsoft platform. Quisitive serves clients globally from offices in the U.S and Canada. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.