High Wire Networks and BKD Cyber Team Up to Deliver Overwatch 24/7 Managed Security Services to Companies Across the U.S.

Overwatch 24/7 leverages X Detection & Response (XDR) technology that's managed around the clock by security analysts in the Overwatch Security Operations Center (SOC) to effectively cut through the noise and drill down on real threats.

BOCA RATON, Fla., and BATAVIA, Ill., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrum Global Solutions Inc . (the "Company" or "Spectrum") (OTCQB: SGSI), announced today that High Wire Networks Inc . (“High Wire”) and its cybersecurity business unit, Overwatch Managed Security, has teamed up with BKD Cyber , the cybersecurity and IT risk consulting arm of BKD CPAs & Advisors , to distribute High Wire Network's flagship Overwatch 24/7 managed security services to its clients.

"Overwatch 24/7 has the unique ability to seamlessly integrate advanced features like artificial intelligence and machine learning to pull data from a variety of security solutions, regardless of the vendor," said BKD Cyber Director Cy Sturdivant, CISA. "This, along with a strong SOC team, gives our clients the expertise they need to help detect a threat before it leads to an incident or breach, and to help keep them secure and in compliance with regulatory agencies."

BKD Cyber recently onboarded a financial institution as its first client for this new service. The client is excited about the opportunities and benefits it will bring to their customer base and cybersecurity efforts. BKD Cyber offers a range of cybersecurity services, including advisory and training services, proactive control testing and security assessments, regulatory and privacy compliance, and incident preparation/response planning. Offering Overwatch 24/7 managed security services is a key strategic move to help round out their current cybersecurity service offerings.

"Overwatch 24/7 expands BKD Cyber's extensive advisory services to include managed security," said David Barton, CTO for High Wire Networks. "Together, we're able to provide BKD's clients with end-to-end cybersecurity solutions – from planning to compliance to remediation."

As previously announced, High Wire has agreed to go public through a merger with Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. (OTCQB:SGSI). The closing of the merger is subject to certain closing conditions that are expected to be resolved within the next few weeks.

