Biogen Announces the Expiration Date Results of Its Private Exchange Offer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (“Biogen”) (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced the expiration date results of its previously announced private offer to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) any and all of its outstanding 5.200% Senior Notes due 2045 (the “Old Notes”), totaling $1.75 billion in aggregate principal amount, for a new series of 3.250% senior notes due 2051 to be issued by Biogen (the “New Notes”) and cash on the terms and subject to conditions set forth in the Offering Memorandum dated February 4, 2021 (the “Offering Memorandum”) and the accompanying eligibility letter (the “Eligibility Letter”), Canadian beneficial holder form and notice of guaranteed delivery (collectively, the “Exchange Offer Documents”).

The following table sets forth the aggregate principal amount of Old Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Expiration Date, including the aggregate principal amount tendered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the Offering Memorandum at or prior to the Expiration Date, which Biogen expects to accept on the Settlement Date in connection with the Exchange Offer.

Title of Old Notes

to be Exchanged Principal Amount

Outstanding as of

the Expiration Date CUSIP/ISIN Principal Amount

of Old Notes

Tendered as of the

Expiration Date

for Exchange(1) Principal Amount

of Old Notes

Tendered

Pursuant to

Guaranteed

Delivery

Procedures 5.200% Senior

Notes due 2045 $1,750,000,000 09062X AD5 /

US09062XAD57 $621,287,000 $21,119,000

(1) Excluding Old Notes tendered pursuant to guaranteed delivery procedures.



These amounts are based on information provided by the Exchange Agent (as defined below) as of the Expiration Date. Upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Exchange Offer Documents, on the Settlement Date, Eligible Holders (as defined below) who (i) validly tendered and did not validly withdraw Old Notes at or prior to the Expiration Date or (ii) delivered a valid notice of guaranteed delivery and all other required documents at or prior to the Expiration Date and tender their Old Notes at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 12, 2021 (the “Guaranteed Delivery Date”), pursuant to certain guaranteed delivery procedures, and whose Old Notes are accepted for exchange by Biogen, will receive the Total Exchange Consideration (as defined in the Offering Memorandum), as well as accrued and unpaid interest on such Old Notes from the last interest payment date to, but excluding, the Settlement Date.