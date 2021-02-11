Ipsidy – Notice of 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

The Notice of Meeting and Proxy Statement including the agenda and associated materials have been posted on our website at https://www.ipsidy.com/sec-filing . Shareholders will receive instructions as to how they can access materials and vote online, which is the most efficient and sustainable way to view the materials and vote. Shareholders are also urged to sign up to receive all future Company mailings electronically, which is both environmentally friendly and saves significant costs for the Company. To sign up for electronic mailings, follow the instructions in the documents provided. However, for any shareholder who wishes to receive hard copies, these are available upon request in accordance with the instructions contained in the documents you will receive.

LONG BEACH, NY, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ipsidy Inc. ( www.ipsidy.com ) [OTCQB: IDTY], a leading provider of secure, mobile biometric identity solutions, including Identity as a Service announced today that the Definitive Notice and Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders have been filed with the SEC and are now being mailed to all stockholders.

The 2020 Annual Meeting will be held on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 10.00 a.m. EDT (one week after the originally announced date) virtually via livestream. During the Meeting, we intend to cover a number of structural corporate matters as described in the notice, including matters that will help us prepare for a potential uplisting to a national exchange in the coming months. In addition, management will report on the activities of the Company during 2020 and shareholders will be able to submit questions at the Meeting via the livestream platform. Further meeting details will be provided in the shareholder mailing.

The Proxy Statement explains the important matters which are being proposed for stockholder approval. The Board of Directors recommends that stockholders vote for all the director nominees and proposals. Some of these proposals require the support of a majority of all outstanding shares in order to be adopted and therefore it is essential that every stockholder exercises their right to vote. For those matters, an abstention, or failure to vote is in effect a vote against the resolution.

We look forward to welcoming you virtually to our Annual Meeting.

About Ipsidy

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCQB:IDTY) ( www.ipsidy.com ), Ipsidy is Digital Identity. Our mission is to ensure our customers know the identity of their users with biometric certainty. Our Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform delivers a suite of secure, mobile, facial biometric identity solutions, available to any vertical, anywhere. Our robust identity verification and authentication solutions work great on their own, but even better together to help answer everyday questions: Who is applying for a loan? Who is sending money? Who is requesting an account change? Ipsidy is committed to providing seamless, accurate and speedy identity solutions that establish security and trust in today’s digital world.

Ipsidy is headquartered in New York and has operating subsidiaries: MultiPay in Colombia, www.multipay.com.co; Cards Plus in South Africa, www.cardsplus.co.za ; Ipsidy Enterprises in the U.K. and Ipsidy Perú S.A.C. Further information on Ipsidy can be found at www.ipsidy.com or contact us at sales@ipsidy.com .

