 

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. to Present at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) (Inspire), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, announced today that its management team will be presenting at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on February 25, 2021.

Inspire is scheduled to present at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast at: https://wsw.com/webcast/svbleerink47/insp/2674688

A webcast replay of the presentation will be available for two weeks following the presentation in the Event Archive section of Inspire’s Investor website at https://investors.inspiresleep.com.

About Inspire Medical Systems
Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire’s proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

For additional information about Inspire, please visit www.inspiresleep.com.

