Xalles Holdings Expands Cryptocurrency Strategy With Vigor Crypto
Vigor Crypto Labs set up to formalize the testing of the trading strategies in preparation for B2B commercialization
WASHINGTON, DC, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL), a fintech holding company providing technology and financial services solutions, announces strategic initiatives to capitalize on the growing digital asset and cryptocurrency market.
The total value of all cryptocurrencies passed $1 trillion in January 2021 to over $1.3 trillion as of February 2021 with little sign of slowing down, per CoinGecko’s index of 6,124 assets. The growth has primarily been driven by institutions purchasing Bitcoin on the open market including corporations such as MicroStrategy and Tesla, which both announced direct purchases of Bitcoin exceeding billions of dollars in current value. Earlier this week, Tesla announced it will also be accepting Bitcoin for payment.
Last month, Xalles Holdings completed the acquisition of Vigor Crypto Holdings. Vigor Crypto is preparing to commercialize a business to business offering that utilizes Vigor’s intellectual property and trading engines. Vigor Crypto Labs was formed as an arm of Vigor Crypto that performs the research and testing functions to ensure a quality service offering when launched.
Over the past 60 days, Vigor Crypto Labs has executed over 4,000 profitable trades in two pairs (BTC/USD and LINK/USD) with a return on investment exceeding 50% in captured trading profits. At the current trajectory, it anticipates over 100% in gains by the end of the first quarter. As the trading performance continues to yield incremental growth, Vigor Crypto intends to capitalize on its successes partnering with institution cryptocurrency trading firms for licensing and white labeling opportunities. In addition to a B2B approach, Vigor Crypto is working with institutional representatives at Coinbase Pro and Binance.us to guide clients and prospects through the corporate approval process, which can be a long complex process. Vigor Crypto is applying for a corporate account with Binance.us to expand trading pairs opportunities and reduce trading fees.
