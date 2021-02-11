 

QPR has signed a major agreement in the Middle East

11.02.2021, 14:00   

QPR Software Plc, Inside information, February 11, 2021 at 3.00 PM

Helsinki, Finland, February 11, 2020 at 3.00 pm – QPR Software has signed a major agreement with a large central government organization from the Middle East to deliver strategy management solution. With current currency exchange rates, the value of the deal is approximately EUR 1.2 million. The deal consists of software licenses, software maintenance and implementation services.

QPR issued a stock exchange release on May 22, 2020 about the provision of a letter of award to QPR Software as a successful bidder. QPR also informed that the letter of award is conditional and a signed purchase agreement between the parties is required, among other things, for the realization of the deal. At the same time, the QPR estimated that majority of the deal value would be booked into QPR's net sales over the course of 2020, subject to realization of the deal. As agreement negotiations lasted longer than expected, QPR now estimates that almost EUR 1 million of the deal value will be booked into net sales over the course of 2021.

QPR's published net sales and earnings estimates for 2020 remain intact. QPR publishes unaudited financial results for 2020 on February 18, 2021.

The solution is implemented with QPR Metrics, a leading strategy and performance management software product, and it will be used to monitor and manage strategy throughout the organization. The solution will have visually attractive and powerful performance dashboards that enable customer to effectively monitor and manage strategic objectives, KPIs, initiatives and risks.

About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides solutions for strategy execution, performance and process management, process mining and enterprise architecture in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

Dare to improve. www.qpr.com

For more information, please contact:

Jari Jaakkola
CEO
Email: jari.jaakkola(at)qpr.com
Tel. + 358 (0)40 502 6397




