 

Gaming Veteran Mike Vorhaus Joins Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company, GameOn Entertainment Technologies as Advisor

  • Vorhaus has decades of experience investing in and advising startups.
  • Investments and exits include Digene, which sold for $1.6 billion; Widevine, which sold to Google for $290 million; Tenor, which sold to Google; and Vivox, which sold to Unity Technologies.
  • Vorhaus was a seed investor in DraftKings and Skillz, which both went public in 2020.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) Portfolio Company, GameOn Entertainment Technologies (“GameOn” or the “Company“), the leader in providing consumers, broadcasters, sportsbooks and partners with interactive, social experiences around sports, TV and live events, is pleased to announce Mike Vorhaus, Sean Hurley and Sabrina Carrozza as Advisors.

Bringing his expertise in digital media and gaming through Vorhaus Ventures, Vorhaus has decades of experience investing in and advising startups. Investments and exits include Digene, which sold for $1.6 billion; Widevine, which sold to Google for $290 million; Tenor, which sold to Google; and Vivox, which sold to Unity Technologies. Vorhaus was also a seed investor at DraftKings and Skillz, which both went public in 2020.

“As an investor and advisor you’re always looking for the next best thing, and I believe GameOn Entertainment Technologies has the potential to be just that,” Vorhaus said. “I’m looking forward to being part of their journey into households across the world.”

Sean Hurley is an experienced sports betting and gaming expert, who previously served as Head of Sportsbook at DraftKings. Since 2018, Hurley has served as an independent advisor and consultant in the U.S. gaming space, working with digital B2C gaming operators, land-based casinos, media entities, B2B technology suppliers and rights holders.

Sabrina Carrozza is the founder and principal of Sabrina LCP Communications, a full-service consultancy that represents clients in sports, media and technology industries including FC Barcelona, Drive by DraftKings and The Mom Project. Boasting more than 20 years of experience, Carrozza has also worked with startups and brands including Perform Group, DAZN, Opta and FC Bayern Munich.

“When building something to not only combine industries but revolutionize them, it’s important to surround yourself with the right people and I believe we have done just that with Mike Vorhaus, Sean Hurley and Sabrina Carrozza,” GameOn Entertainment Technologies founder and CEO Matt Bailey said. “We’re thrilled to have their knowledge, expertise and enthusiasm as part of our team.”

