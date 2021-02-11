 

Biogen Announces the Expiration Date Results of Its Cash Tender Offer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021, 14:03  |  84   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (“Biogen”) (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced the expiration date results of its previously announced offer to purchase for cash (the “Cash Offer”) its outstanding 5.200% Senior Notes due 2045 (the “Notes”), totaling $1.75 billion in aggregate principal amount, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated February 4, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”) and the accompanying certification of eligibility to participate in the Cash Offer, the instructions for such certification and the notice of guaranteed delivery (collectively, the “Cash Offer Documents”).

The Cash Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 10, 2021 (the “Expiration Date”). The “Settlement Date” will be promptly following the Expiration Date and is expected to be February 16, 2021.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Biogen!
Short
Basispreis 318,11€
Hebel 6,17
Ask 0,37
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 230,01€
Hebel 5,85
Ask 0,42
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The following table sets forth the aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Expiration Date, including the aggregate principal amount tendered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the Offer to Purchase at or prior to the Expiration Date, which Biogen expects to accept on the Settlement Date in connection with the Cash Offer.

Title of Notes to be Exchanged Principal Amount Outstanding as of the Expiration Date CUSIP/ISIN Principal Amount of Notes Tendered as of the Expiration Date for Purchase(1) Principal Amount of Notes Tendered Pursuant to Guaranteed Delivery Procedures
5.200% Senior Notes due 2045 $1,750,000,000 09062X AD5 / US09062XAD57 $8,907,000 $2,864,000

(1)      Excluding Notes tendered pursuant to guaranteed delivery procedures.

These amounts are based on information provided by the tender agent as of the Expiration Date. Upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Cash Offer Documents, on the Settlement Date, Eligible Holders (as defined below) who (i) validly tendered and did not validly withdraw Notes at or prior to the Expiration Date or (ii) delivered a valid notice of guaranteed delivery and all other required documents at or prior to the Expiration Date and tender their Notes at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 12, 2021 (the “Guaranteed Delivery Date”), pursuant to certain guaranteed delivery procedures, and whose Notes are accepted for purchase by Biogen, will receive the Tender Consideration (as defined in the Offer to Purchase), as well as accrued and unpaid interest on such Old Notes from the last interest payment date to, but excluding, the Settlement Date.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Biogen Announces the Expiration Date Results of Its Cash Tender Offer CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Biogen Inc. (“Biogen”) (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced the expiration date results of its previously announced offer to purchase for cash (the “Cash Offer”) its outstanding 5.200% Senior Notes due …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable Natural Gas ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
Mesoblast Phase 3 Trial Shows That a Single Injection of Rexlemestrocel-L + Hyaluronic Acid Carrier ...
Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
Extended Stay America Hosts Military Makeover with Montel, Providing a Home Away from Home for a ...
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business ...
Bombardier Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides 2021 Guidance and Outlines Actions to ...
SHELL ACCELERATES DRIVE FOR NET-ZERO EMISSIONS WITH CUSTOMER-FIRST STRATEGY
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
Biogen Announces the Expiration Date Results of Its Private Exchange Offer
13:30 Uhr
Biogen and LabCentral Award Two Golden Tickets to Local and Innovative Science Startups
10.02.21
Biogen Announces the Pricing Terms of its Cash Tender Offer
10.02.21
Biogen Announces the Pricing Terms of Its Private Exchange Offer
10.02.21
Biotech Report: Sektor leichter, Qiagen (QIA) und Evotec (EVT) legen zu
10.02.21
Tech-Market Report: Aixtron (AIXA) und Dialog Semi (DLG) ziehen an; Tesla (TL0) sacken wieder ab
09.02.21
Biotech Report: Vita34 (V3V) und BB Biotech (BBZA) fester; Puma Biotech (0PB) gesucht
08.02.21
Biotech Report: BB Biotech (BBZA) und Evotec (EVT) gesucht, MorphoSys (MOR) verlieren
04.02.21
Biotech Report: BB Biotech (BBZA) fester, Biotest (BIO3) im Plus; Sarepta Therapeutics (AB3A) fest
04.02.21
Biogen Announces Cash Tender Offer for 5.200% Senior Notes Due 2045 Open to Certain Holders Only

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
68
Biogen kappt Jahresziele - Schlechtere Aussichten für Kassenschlager Tecfidera