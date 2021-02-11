Biogen Announces the Expiration Date Results of Its Cash Tender Offer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (“Biogen”) (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced the expiration date results of its previously announced offer to purchase for cash (the “Cash Offer”) its outstanding 5.200% Senior Notes due 2045 (the “Notes”), totaling $1.75 billion in aggregate principal amount, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated February 4, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”) and the accompanying certification of eligibility to participate in the Cash Offer, the instructions for such certification and the notice of guaranteed delivery (collectively, the “Cash Offer Documents”).

The following table sets forth the aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Expiration Date, including the aggregate principal amount tendered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the Offer to Purchase at or prior to the Expiration Date, which Biogen expects to accept on the Settlement Date in connection with the Cash Offer.

Title of Notes to be Exchanged Principal Amount Outstanding as of the Expiration Date CUSIP/ISIN Principal Amount of Notes Tendered as of the Expiration Date for Purchase(1) Principal Amount of Notes Tendered Pursuant to Guaranteed Delivery Procedures 5.200% Senior Notes due 2045 $1,750,000,000 09062X AD5 / US09062XAD57 $8,907,000 $2,864,000

(1) Excluding Notes tendered pursuant to guaranteed delivery procedures.



These amounts are based on information provided by the tender agent as of the Expiration Date. Upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Cash Offer Documents, on the Settlement Date, Eligible Holders (as defined below) who (i) validly tendered and did not validly withdraw Notes at or prior to the Expiration Date or (ii) delivered a valid notice of guaranteed delivery and all other required documents at or prior to the Expiration Date and tender their Notes at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 12, 2021 (the “Guaranteed Delivery Date”), pursuant to certain guaranteed delivery procedures, and whose Notes are accepted for purchase by Biogen, will receive the Tender Consideration (as defined in the Offer to Purchase), as well as accrued and unpaid interest on such Old Notes from the last interest payment date to, but excluding, the Settlement Date.