 

Altair International Corp. Announces Addition to its Board of Directors

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair International Corp. (“Altair” or the “Company”) (OTC: ATAO) announced today that it has expanded its Board of Directors by appointing Mr. Ramzi Khoury to the Board, effective February 8, 2021.

Mr. Khoury has served as CEO of Forinstrats Limited, a company formed under the laws of the United Kingdom, since 2011. Prior to this, Mr. Khoury has been employed with a number of multinational companies, including Hampton International in London; Gillette International in Boston, and MBM-Kellogg Brown & Root, Oil & Gas Division, in Abu Dhabi. Mr. Khoury graduated from American University of Beirut with a BBA in Business Administration.

Mr. Leonard Lovallo, President and CEO of Altair, stated: “We are pleased to announce that Mr. Ramzi Khoury has joined our Board of Directors. Mr. Khoury is well known in the business community and has significant experience in leadership roles at numerous well-known international companies. As Altair continues to grow and expand into the mineral resource and energy sectors, we believe that Mr. Khoury’s experience and guidance will facilitate Altair’s ability to identify and evaluate new business opportunities,” concluded Mr. Lovallo.

About Altair International Corp.

About Altair: Altair International Corp (OTC Markets: ATAO) is a diversified holding company whose strategy is to acquire interests in a range of profitable ventures within the Energy and Minerals sector.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements, which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Altair International Corp., and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, please visit the company’s website at: altairinternationalcorp.com, or contact:

Investor Relations Contact:
Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC
Lisa Gray, Senior Account Manager
One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor
New York, NY 10020
Office: (646) 893-5835
Email: lisa@skylineccg.com




