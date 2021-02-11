Altair International Corp. Announces Addition to its Board of Directors

Mr. Khoury has served as CEO of Forinstrats Limited, a company formed under the laws of the United Kingdom, since 2011. Prior to this, Mr. Khoury has been employed with a number of multinational companies, including Hampton International in London; Gillette International in Boston, and MBM-Kellogg Brown & Root, Oil & Gas Division, in Abu Dhabi. Mr. Khoury graduated from American University of Beirut with a BBA in Business Administration.

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair International Corp. (“Altair” or the “Company”) (OTC: ATAO) announced today that it has expanded its Board of Directors by appointing Mr. Ramzi Khoury to the Board, effective February 8, 2021.

Mr. Leonard Lovallo, President and CEO of Altair, stated: “We are pleased to announce that Mr. Ramzi Khoury has joined our Board of Directors. Mr. Khoury is well known in the business community and has significant experience in leadership roles at numerous well-known international companies. As Altair continues to grow and expand into the mineral resource and energy sectors, we believe that Mr. Khoury’s experience and guidance will facilitate Altair’s ability to identify and evaluate new business opportunities,” concluded Mr. Lovallo.

