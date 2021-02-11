Intercept to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results prior to market open on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The announcement will be followed by a conference call and audio webcast hosted by Intercept management at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.



The conference call will be available on the investor page of our website at http://ir.interceptpharma.com or by calling (855) 232-3919 (toll-free domestic) or (315) 625-6894 (international) passcode 7565656. Archived webcasts will be available on Intercept’s website for approximately two weeks.