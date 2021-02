Sunstock, Inc. Provides Corporate Update to Discuss Growth Initiatives

“We have established a growth strategy that allows for sustainable progress and acceleration,” stated Sunstock CEO Jason Chang. “In 2020, our corporate activities demonstrated the viability of this plan. We expect to maintain this pace with additional investments, a second retail presence, and uplisting to the OTCQB.”

Investments

Sunstock consistently increased its inventory of precious metals in 2020, investing more than $162,000 in the fourth quarter. The Company will continue to expand its holdings by monitoring the global economy and acquiring gold and silver at price points that support its business model.

Revenues

Sunstock currently operates Mom’s Silver Shop in Sacramento, Calif., which specializes in buying and selling gold, silver and rare coins to investors and customers. Based on considerable growth in 2020, the Company is exploring prospects for a second brick-and-mortar location and intends to further grow revenues by selling wholesale to other retailers.

Uplisting

Sunstock believes its growth plan will be compounded by the successful uplisting of its shares to the OTCQB Venture Market. As previously announced, the Company has engaged reputable legal counsel to lead the uplisting process and believes it meets all listing requirements.

“Our trajectory in 2021 is a direct result of the foundational framework set last year,” stated Chang. “Furthermore, uplisting will provide greater access to the investment community that will only strengthen our ability execute the strategies set for long-term shareholder growth.”

About Sunstock, Inc.

Sunstock, Inc. (OTC PINK: SSOK) is involved in the distribution of precious metals, primarily gold. The Company pursues a “ground to coin” strategy, whereby uses its wholesale and retail channels to sell these precious metals primarily through their own branded coins. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.SunstockInc.com

