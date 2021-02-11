 

Beam Global Completes Deployment of 30 EV ARC Solar-Powered EV Charging Systems for Electrify America

Off-grid solar-powered EV chargers now available for free charging in 24 rural California cities

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced the successful conclusion of the first purchase order issued by Electrify America for thirty of the Company’s EV ARC products. The solar-powered EV charging systems were deployed, with Electrify America EV chargers factory installed, during the second half of 2020 and in January of 2021. The EV ARC systems are placed throughout the Central Valley and inland areas of Southern California, primarily in underserved communities.

“I’m very happy with the way the Beam Team kicked off our relationship with Electrify America, one of the largest EV charging providers in the U.S.,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “We deployed EV ARC systems with factory installed Electrify America EV chargers in a broad variety of locations with a variety of site hosts without disruption and in hours rather than months. We have a robust history of deployments for customers in disadvantaged communities because of the unique attributes of our products – no construction costs and, above all, free clean energy – which allow our customers to provide EV charging where it’s most needed with an economic model that is sustainable and scalable.”

According to the International Council on Clean Transportation there will be significant government spending on infrastructure in underserved communities. Beam Global believes that the company’s products offer the ideal solution because they are made-in-America EV charging systems, deployed without construction or electrical costs, offering clean, renewable energy free of charge, and serving as a source of emergency power during grid outages. The 2018 Urban Environment and Social Inclusion Index (UESI) finds that low-income neighborhoods around the world bear a disproportionate share of environmental burdens. Renewably energized EV charging infrastructure can have a significant impact economically and environmentally in these areas.

About Beam Global
Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC and Solar Tree lines with BeamTrak patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.

The company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit https://BeamForAll.com/, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements
This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.

Disclaimer

