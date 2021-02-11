ADT To Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results On Thursday, February 25, 2021
BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the close of trading on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Following the
release, management will host a conference call at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the financial results and other related matters. The conference call can be accessed as follows:
- By dialing 1-877-407-3982 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6780 (international) and requesting the ADT Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
- Live webcast accessed through ADT’s website at investor.adt.com
An audio replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 8:00 p.m. ET on Feb. 25, 2021, until 11:59 p.m. ET on March 11, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international), and providing the passcode, 13715212 or by accessing ADT's website at investor.adt.com.
About ADT
ADT is a leading provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions serving consumer and business customers through more than 300 locations, 9 owned and operated monitoring centers, and the largest network of security professionals in the United States. The company offers many ways to help protect customers by delivering lifestyle-driven solutions via professionally installed, do-it-yourself, mobile, and digital-based offerings for residential, small business, and larger commercial customers. For more information, please visit www.adt.com or follow on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.
Investor Relations Contact:
Derek Fiebig
DerekFiebig@adt.com
Tel: 561-226-2892
Media Contact:
Paul Wiseman
paulwiseman@adt.com
Tel: 561-356-6388
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare