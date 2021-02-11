 

Calix Ensures Service Providers Remain on the Cutting Edge Of Subscriber Innovation With Enhanced Premier Support for the Revenue EDGE

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced a new offering that is delivered through Calix Premier Support services to help communications service providers (CSPs) manage and deploy regular updates for EXOS, the Experience Innovation Platform. This new service offering ensures that the platform powering their GigaSpire BLAST systems and the Revenue EDGE solution is always up-to-date. The Calix services team is there to make sure that updates are seamless so CSPs can focus on delivering the ultimate subscriber experience. Calix is committed to keeping CSPs on the cutting-edge of innovation. By managing enhancement updates to the Experience Innovation Platform for CSPs, Calix will help customers simplify their businesses while deploying new services.

The complexity of the connected home experience has increased dramatically and managing the growing number of connected devices can be an enormous challenge without the Experience Innovation Platform. CSPs have always been responsible for connecting customers to content applications in the cloud. As the complexity of this task increase, CSPs must ensure that their services remain current. This starts with the platforms underpinning their subscriber services. For instance, the most recent quarterly release of the Experience Innovation Platform includes updates to:

  • Steering: Enhances the GigaSpire BLAST system’s dynamic channel switching capability, resulting in a better-connected experience for subscribers
  • Troubleshooting: Allows for the ideal placement of GigaSpire BLAST systems that are configured in the home as mesh satellites; built into the Enhanced Web Interface (EWI)
  • Configurability: Simplifies the process of configuring, updating, and onboarding GigaSpire BLAST systems for technicians in the field

“Service providers are realizing that they need to deploy mature Wi-Fi solutions in order to help manage traffic and complexity in the home network,” said John Kendall, principal analyst in media delivery for industry analyst firm Omdia. “By staying current with mature solutions, service providers can address demand for new features, services, and security on the home network. For subscribers to realize the full benefits of these new offerings, it is critical for CSPs to keep their software platforms up-to-date.”

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
End-to-End Overhaul of Calix Cloud Changes the Game by Radically Simplifying Operations for Service Provider Marketing and Support Teams
27.01.21
Calix Announces Michael Weening as President and Chief Operating Officer
27.01.21
Calix Releases Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
14.01.21
TransWorld Selects Full Span of Calix Platforms and Services to Build the Ultimate Rural Broadband Business

Calix: Trendwende oder Strohfeuer?