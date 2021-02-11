CURE Pharmaceutical Announces Promotions and Additions to Board of Directors

CURE Pharmaceutical Holdings (“CURE” or the “Company”) (OTC: CURR), a holding company focused on the innovation of pharmaceutical technology, wellness products and drug delivery, announced today updates and additions to its Board of Directors.

After a dedicated run as Chairman of the Board, William Yuan is stepping down and will continue to serve the Company as an advisor and Chairman Emeritus. Rubén José King-Shaw Jr, a highly qualified and respected member of the Board, has been selected to step into that role. Mr. King-Shaw brings with him three decades of executive leadership experience in the healthcare technology and private equity sectors. He recently served on the board of Atlanta-based Cotiviti Holdings, Inc. and currently serves on the board of US Retina of Denver, CO. Past board service consists of Lead Director of Athenahealth; Independent Living Systems, of Miami, FL; and WellCare Health Plans, Inc. of Tampa, FL. Mr. King-Shaw served on the Obama Administration’s Medicare Program Advisory and Oversight Committee and he was COO and Deputy Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) during the administration of President George W. Bush, administering a federal budget of $600 billion. Mr. King-Shaw also served as Senior Advisor to the Secretary of the US Treasury.

He is currently serving as Chief Strategy Officer of Steward Health Care Systems, LLC, and has held C-suite positions with leading private companies including Neighborhood Health Partnership, Inc. and JMH Health Plan.

Additionally, the Company welcomes Dov Szapiro to its Board. Mr. Szapiro brings more than 20 years of experience as a CEO, investor, advisor, and board member in companies across multiple industries and different growth phases. Currently, he serves as a Co-Founder, Managing Partner and Principal of Entourage Effect Capital, one of the cannabis industry’s most highly regarded investment firms. Prior to Entourage Effect Capital, Mr. Szapiro co-founded AFS Acceptance LLC, where he served as President and CEO. As AFS’ CEO, Mr. Szapiro’s main responsibility was to provide the vision and strategic leadership for AFS to expand into 30 states. In 2015, Mr. Szapiro led the negotiations of a strategic sale to Credito Real SAB de CV, Mexico’s largest non-bank financial institution listed in the Mexican Stock Exchange. Prior to co-founding AFS, Mr. Szapiro was a Director of business development for GovWorks, Inc, an internet start-up in the e-government sector. Earlier in his career, Mr. Szapiro was an analyst for Bassini, Playfair + Associates, a $1.2 billion emerging markets private equity firm. Mr. Szapiro also serves as Member of the Board of Directors of several companies including Conception Nurseries, a global leader focused on tissue culture micropropagation for the cannabis industry.