Freddie Mac Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today reported its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results and filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company’s Form 10-K and press release are available now on its website, www.FreddieMac.com/investors, along with the fourth quarter 2020 financial results supplement.



The company will hold a call at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, to share its results with the media. The call will be concurrently webcast, and the replay will be available on the company’s website at http://www.FreddieMac.com/investors for approximately 30 days.