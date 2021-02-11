 

Freddie Mac Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today reported its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results and filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company’s Form 10-K and press release are available now on its website, www.FreddieMac.com/investors, along with the fourth quarter 2020 financial results supplement.

The company will hold a call at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, to share its results with the media. The call will be concurrently webcast, and the replay will be available on the company’s website at http://www.FreddieMac.com/investors for approximately 30 days.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

Frederick Solomon
703-903-3861
Frederick_Solomon@FreddieMac.com

Laurie Garthune
571-382-4732




Wertpapier


