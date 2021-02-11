 

MGP Ingredients Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call/Webcast for Thursday, February 25

ATCHISON, Kan., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq:MGPI), a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches, today announced that it will hold a conference call/webcast to discuss results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, on Thursday, February 25, at 10 a.m. ET. The company expects to release its financial results before the market opens that morning.

Management on the call will include David Colo, president and CEO and Brandon Gall, vice president of finance and CFO.

The call/webcast will be available via:

Webcast: ir.mgpingredients.com on the Events & Presentations page
Conference Call: 844-308-6398 (domestic) or 412-717-9605 (international)

A replay will be available on the MGP Ingredients website after the call concludes.

About MGP Ingredients, Inc.

Founded in 1941, MGP (Nasdaq: MGPI) is a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. Distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins and vodkas, which are carefully crafted through a combination of art and science backed by a long history of experience. The company's proteins and starches are created in the same manner and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products. MGP additionally is a top producer of high-quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The company is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, where distilled alcohol products and food ingredients are produced. Premium spirits are also distilled in Washington, D.C., and distilled and matured at the company's facility in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com/.

For More Information

Investors & Analysts:
Mike Houston
646-475-2998 or investor.relations@mgpingredients.com 

Media:
Greg Manis
913-360-5440 or greg.manis@mgpingredients.com 




