P&G to Webcast Presentation From the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference, February 18
Jon R. Moeller, Vice Chairman, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will be a featured speaker at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Virtual Conference on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 9:20 a.m. ET.
Media and investors may access the live audio webcast at www.pginvestor.com, beginning at 9:20 a.m. ET. The webcast will also be available for replay.
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
About Procter & Gamble
P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always, Ambi Pur, Ariel, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Downy, Fairy, Febreze, Gain, Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Lenor, Olay, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, SK-II, Tide, Vicks, and Whisper. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at http://www.pg.com/news.
Category: PG-IR
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210211005061/en/
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare