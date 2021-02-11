P&G to Webcast Presentation From the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference, February 18

Jon R. Moeller, Vice Chairman, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will be a featured speaker at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Virtual Conference on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 9:20 a.m. ET.

Media and investors may access the live audio webcast at www.pginvestor.com, beginning at 9:20 a.m. ET. The webcast will also be available for replay.