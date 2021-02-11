 

P&G to Webcast Presentation From the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference, February 18

Jon R. Moeller, Vice Chairman, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will be a featured speaker at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Virtual Conference on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 9:20 a.m. ET.

Media and investors may access the live audio webcast at www.pginvestor.com, beginning at 9:20 a.m. ET. The webcast will also be available for replay.

About Procter & Gamble
 P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always, Ambi Pur, Ariel, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Downy, Fairy, Febreze, Gain, Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Lenor, Olay, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, SK-II, Tide, Vicks, and Whisper. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at http://www.pg.com/news.

Category: PG-IR



