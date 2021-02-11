 

Graham Corporation Presentation at the Gabelli 31st Annual Pump, Valve & Water Virtual Symposium to be Broadcast Live

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM), a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the oil refining, petrochemical and defense industries, today announced that James R. Lines, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeffrey F. Glajch, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Gabelli 31st Annual Pump, Valve & Water Virtual Symposium on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

Gabelli 31st Annual Pump, Valve & Water Virtual Symposium

Thursday, February 25, 2021
3:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Live webcast link and accompanying slide presentation: www.graham-mfg.com.

ABOUT GRAHAM CORPORATION
 Graham is a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the energy, defense and chemical/petrochemical industries. Energy markets include oil refining, cogeneration, and alternative power. For the defense industry, the Company’s equipment is used in nuclear propulsion power systems for the U.S. Navy. Graham’s global brand is built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer technology, responsive and flexible service and unsurpassed quality. Graham designs and manufactures custom-engineered ejectors, vacuum pumping systems, surface condensers and vacuum systems. Graham’s equipment can also be found in other diverse applications such as metal refining, pulp and paper processing, water heating, refrigeration, desalination, food processing, pharmaceutical, heating, ventilating and air conditioning. Graham’s reach spans the globe and its equipment is installed in facilities from North and South America to Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Graham routinely posts news and other important information on its website, www.graham-mfg.com, where additional comprehensive information on Graham Corporation and its subsidiaries can be found.



ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Graham Corporation Reports Sales of $27 million in Third Quarter Fiscal 2021
27.01.21
Graham Corporation Declares $0.11 per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend
14.01.21
Graham Corporation Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Release and Conference Call