PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Declares First Quarter 2021 Dividends for Its Preferred Shares
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared cash dividends for the first quarter of 2021 on its 8.125% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (the “Series A Preferred Shares”) (NYSE: PMT PrA) and its 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (the “Series B Preferred Shares”) (NYSE: PMT PrB).
In accordance with the terms for each preferred series, the dividend information is as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
|
Dividend Per
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A
|
|
|
|
PMT PrA
|
|
|
|
8.125%
|
|
|
|
$0.507813
|
|
|
|
March 1, 2021
|
|
|
|
March 15, 2021
|
B
|
|
|
|
PMT PrB
|
