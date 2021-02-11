PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Declares First Quarter 2021 Dividends for Its Preferred Shares

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared cash dividends for the first quarter of 2021 on its 8.125% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (the “Series A Preferred Shares”) (NYSE: PMT PrA) and its 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (the “Series B Preferred Shares”) (NYSE: PMT PrB).

In accordance with the terms for each preferred series, the dividend information is as follows: