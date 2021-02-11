Simulations Plus to Participate in BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Conference

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a premier provider of simulation and modeling software and consulting services for pharmaceutical discovery and development, today announced that Shawn O’Connor, chief executive officer, and Will Frederick, chief financial officer, will be hosting a fireside chat at the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Conference on Thursday, February 18, 2021, beginning at 12:00 p.m. EST. The Company will also host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

The Company’s slide presentation will be available on the Investors page of the Simulations Plus website following the day’s meetings. For more information about the conference, please visit the BTIG event website or email info@btig.com. Please note that participants must be preregistered to attend.